Reported NRL target Harry Smith has confirmed his future by securing a long-term deal to remain in the Super League.

Following the conclusion of the previous NRL season, it was reported that Smith was on the radar of several NRL clubs heading into next season and beyond.

Aged 23, Smith has appeared in more than 100 games for the Wigan Warriors and has quickly become one of the best talents in the competition alongside the likes of Lewis Dodd and Jack Welsby.

He also made his international debut for England earlier this year, capping a breakthrough season for the 23-year-old - scoring a try and kicking nine goals against France.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph previously, his incredible season has seen him garner the attention of several NRL clubs as they get set to raid the Super League for fresh talent.

However, despite interest from several clubs in the NRL, Smith has agreed to a new four-year contract with the Wigan Warriors to remain overseas in the Super League.

“I'm really pleased to get the new deal sorted," Smith said on his new contract.

“Last year's achievements have given me a real appetite for more. We are building something really special on and off the field. The new signings are a clear indication of that and I want to be a part of it.”

“I'd like to thank Matty and all the coaches and of course my family and girlfriend for their continued support.”

“We are delighted that Harry will be at the club for at least four more years, "Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet said.

"His development on and off the field has been outstanding and is a credit to his hard work and dedication.

“Harry is a player and a person we feel we can build around and the length of the contract shows his commitment to succeed at Wigan.”

After the end of his four-year contract, it is unknown if he will decide to take his talents to Australia. If he does, he already has Australian ties through Sam and Liam Ayoub.

The Ayoub brothers, who are also player agents are extremely close to his player-manager Iestyn Harris and even helped bring Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce to the NRL for the Newcastle Knights for next season.