The NRL have been left that impressed by Wayne Bennett's Dolphins outfit in their maiden season that they're now eyeing another super coach for the competition's 18th franchise.

Details emerged last week of the NRL's plan to expand into a 20-team competition, riding the back of the Dolphins' early season successes, and opening the door for a number of potential new locations to make a bid.

The usual pop-up spots are mentioned every time, Perth, Toowoomba, Adelaide, the Pacific Islands, Wellington, the Central Coast, and of course, North Sydney.

But while the NRL aren't yet sure where they'll be setting up shop, they know which man they want leading the troops.

Despite currently eyeing retirement at seasons end, The Daily Telegraph are reporting that NRL powerbrokers are hoping to lure Craig Bellamy away from hanging the clipboard up in Melbourne, and towards becoming the maiden head coach of a new club.

Heading into his 21st season in Melbourne, Bellamy is the face of the Storm, but he didn't play a role in setting up the club. The 63-year-old didn't join Melbourne until their sixth season in the NRL, succeeding Chris Anderson and Mark Murray in the coaching box.

There's still no guarantee Bellamy will even depart at seasons end. While the veteran is leaning more and more towards retirement, he's yet to officially lock it in, which could leave Melbourne scrambling for a replacement if he does walk.

The head coach opened up on his future earlier in the year on NRL360.

“It's time for the club probably to have a new coach,” he said on the program.

“I'm pretty sure this is going to be my last year.

“I want to give them plenty of time to find a new coach … I can't see anything changing for me not to retire at the end of the year.

“I'll still be around the club a little bit in a part-time role.”

The NRL will seek approval from Melbourne's chairman Matt Tripp before approaching Bellamy, and ensure he isn't coaching on at the Storm in 2024 before confirming their interest.