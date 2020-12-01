The NRL have announced that Penrith centre Brent Naden has been provisionally suspended under the league’s Anti-Doping Policy.

Naden returned a positive A-sample for metabolites of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia after the Grand Final match on 25 October 2020.

Cocaine is prohibited In-Competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy.

Naden will be prohibited from competing in any WADA sport while his provisional suspension is in place.

Naden will have the opportunity to have a B-sample analysed.

The Panthers released the following statement:

“Penrith Panthers acknowledges the provisional suspension handed down to player Brent Naden after he returned a positive test for a recreational drug.

“As previously reported, Brent approached the club following the 2020 NRL Grand Final to seek help with a number of personal issues. At that time he admitted to the use of a recreational drug.

“Panthers informed the NRL of Brent’s admission and with the support of the club, he commenced a voluntary rehabilitation program at a private health facility.

“Brent recently completed that program and continues to address his personal issues with the support of his family and Panthers staff.

“Working closely with Brent through this process, the club believes he has the capacity to overcome his personal issues and realise his potential.

“Panthers will continue to provide Brent and his family the support they need moving forward.

“In accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code, the club, Brent, his family and manager can make no further comment at this time.”