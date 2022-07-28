There are only six rounds to go, and time is running out to make your final NRL SuperCoach trades.

With only a handful of games left, you may have set your sights on a Joseph Manu ($800,300), Brian To'o ($660,200, James Tedesco ($734,000), Latrell Mitchell ($758,900) or (if for some reason you haven't already got him), a Nathan Cleary ($776,000).

But perhaps you're cash-strapped or overloaded with nuffies and can't possibly get there without letting go of other 'keepers'.

Not the best predicament to be in, but there are options.

Dropping Shaun Lane ($591,200 - average 64) to pick up Nat Butcher ($393,200 - average 50) for example will shore up $198,000.

Moving on Reece Robson ($611,000 - average 62) for Tom Starling ($308,700 - average 46) as another will put $302,300 into your bank account.

Here are some suggestions of cut-price players who can still bring in some weekly points and help you get to your targeted guns.

Nat Butcher ($393,200) - with the injury to Sitili Tupouniua, Butcher should be in line to finish the season with plenty more minutes each week in a rapidly improving Roosters side that is building nicely towards the finals.

Averaging 50 points per game out of an average 58 minutes per game, he has also been known to find his way to the try line. He has a high score of 114 already this season, so at this price, he could be a good bargain option for the rest of the comp.

Jojo (Sosefo) Fifita ($175,400) - Only three games in, but Jojo looks to be first choice winger to round out the season and has looked good in a dismal team. Averaging 53 points per game, Fifita has already showed how much speed (and commitment) he has, nearly chasing down the 'Fastest Man on the Planet', Josh Addo-Carr. Other than the Melbourne Storm, the Titans won't face any top eight teams on the run home.



Moses Mbye ($175,900) - a highly experienced player who can play fullback, hooker, centre and in the halves, Mbye may be someone coach Anthony Griffin calls upon to feature prominently as the Dragons make a desperate push to be in the top eight by season's end. He should have the fullback position locked up for a few weeks while Cody Ramsey recovers, and he also offers goal-kicking coverage should injury befall Zac Lomax. Moses Suli and Mikaele Ravalawa are also missing until the finals, firming up Mbye's job security.

Aaron Booth ($205,100) - with the Titans' Erin Clark finding some vastly improved form in the number 14 (averaging 79 points in 56 minutes), Booth now slots in as the preferred hooker and is likely to finish the year in the position. With no replacement hookers on the bench (Round 20), it could be predicted that he will play 80 minutes most weeks. With an average PPM of 0.8, he stands to average 64 points per game.

Teig Wilton ($365,700) - averaging 51 points from 64 minutes per game, Wilton has been one of the Cronulla Sharks' most consistent players this year and offers coverage in the front row, second row and in the centre position. Injuries to Jack Williams and Sione Katoa should firm up his job security. While he starts on the bench, he normally plays decent minutes.



Jackson Topine ($281,700) - making his 2022 debut for the Bulldogs this week, Topine could be a mainstay until season's end with injuries/personal leave currently pushing Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Luke Thompson, Ava Seumanufagai and Jack Hetherington out of the side. Wearing the number 11 this round, it's important to note that Jackson averaged a PPM of 0.75 in 2021 which could see him generate 45-50 points each week that he gets a run.

Tom Starling ($308,700) - with a PPM of 0.86, Starling is currently being used by coach Ricky Stuart as spark off the bench, with tackle machine Zac Woolford the starting hooker. He is still getting an average of 52 minutes per game and the Raiders look far more dangerous when he's on the park. Currently averaging 45 per game, Starling may start to get more minutes if Stuart starts getting desperate in the lead-up to making the top eight



Tom Gilbert ($403,000) - Gilbert will be far better for the experience gained during State of Origin, and currently averages 49 points per game, playing an average of 62 minutes per game. On the pricey end of a column about cheapies, he is one of the hardest working forwards in the comp, with 45 of his 49 average coming in base points.



