Papua New Guinea have confirmed their World Cup squad, with Alex Johnston, Justin Olam and Xavier Coates to headline the charge for the tournament.

The Kumuls have been able to draw on the trio for the tournament, while Lachlan Lam, who recently departed for the English Super League after his time with the Sydney Roosters, will also play for the nation.

Other players out of the Super League include the experienced Wellington Albert, Edwin Ipape, Nene Macdonald and Rhyse Martin, with the latter two also holding NRL experience during their careers.

While the side will have plenty of try-scoring ability out wide, the remainder of the side will need to play well above their proven potential to progress through the tournament.

Papua New Guinea managed to beat Fiji in what was a surprise in the mid-year Test, and most of that squad will back up once again, although the retirement of David Mead leaves a gaping hole when it comes to experience in the backline.

The Kumuls on that occasion took out a 24 points to 14 win, with Lam, McKenzie Yei and Mead the try-scorers. Yei, alongside other strong players from that game like Nixon Putt, Kyle Laybutt, Daniel Russell and Jacob Alick, who is in the Gold Coast Titans' system, will all make the trip around the world for the tournament, which starts later this month.

Papua New Guinea are drawn in Group D alongside Tonga, Wales and the Cook Islands. Tonga are expected to top the group with ease, while Papua New Guinea will need wins over Wales and the Cook Islands to progress to the quarter-finals.

Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup squad

Wellington Albert (London Broncos)

Jacob Alick (Gold Coast Titans)

Keven Appo (PNG Hunters)

Watson Boas (Doncaster)

Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

Edene Gebbie (Townsville Blackhawks)

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Centurions)

Zev John (Central Queensland Capras)

Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Centurions)

Kyle Laybutt (Townsville Blackhawks)

Nene Macdonald (Leigh Centurions)

Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

Sylvester Namo (PNG Hunters)

Jeremy Ngutlik (Western Suburbs Magpies)

Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)

Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras)

Daniel Russell (Brisbane Tigers)

Jeremiah Simbiken (Redcliffe Dolphins)

Rodrick Tai (PNG Hunters)

Sherwin Tanabi (PNG Hunters)

Wesser Tenza (PNG Hunters)

Emmanuel Waine (PNG Hunters)

McKenzie Yei (Central Queensland Capras)