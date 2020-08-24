The NRL are set to stand in the way of players breaking contracts in favour of a pay rise at rival clubs, with Josh Addo-Carr’s move potentially the last of its type, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

NRL salary cap auditor and interim chief financial officer Richard Graham is expected to propose a change in rival contract offers to the ARL Commission.

Players would be limited to receiving no more than the salary figure they bring in from their current contract.

Ryan Matterson’s move from the Tigers to Parramatta last season saw the second-rower earn more with the Eels after breaking his contract with Wests.

The proposal would see a player such as Addo-Carr be limited to the current figure of $400,000 when moving to a rival, rather than the $800,000 pay his management are currently chasing.

“There will be a complete review in the offseason,” ARLC chairman Peter V’landys said. “I can assure you we will be addressing the frustrations of the fans.”

While the Storm had been notified by their star winger that a move away from Melbourne would be a matter of returning to his family, rumours have grown to know that “the Foxx” is looking into gaining a 100 per cent pay increase with a Sydney-based club.

The league are hoping to halt any move that would see players break their contracts in favour of pay rises in time, with Addo-Carr and other 2021 targets set to be the last batch of departures under the current guideline.