The NRL are set to launch an investigation into how match officials got a tackle count wrong during Saturday night's clash between the Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast Titans.

The Titans made a stunning start to the game, running away to a 22 points to nothing lead over the Raiders, who were in desperate need of a turnaround after a dire performance away from home against the North Queensland Cowboys the week before.

The green machine would ultimately do just that though, running on 24 unanswered points - including 20 in the second half - to snatch a two-point, 24-22 victory over the Gold Coast, whose defensive issues flared up once more, as they did in the opening round against the Parramatta Eels.

While seemingly overlooked at the time though, a set before halftime with the Titans in possession was cut short by a tackle however, and it has now drawn raised eyebrows from NRL headquarters, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.

Replays clearly indicated referee Chris Sutton indicating it was the last tackle after only four plays.

The Titans then kicked down field from a position in their own half, allowing the Raiders to go straight on the attack and register a try before the halftime break to outside back Semi Valemei.

It was momentum which carried over after the halftime break, with the Raiders able to run on plenty of points for the win.

The biggest tackle count blow up in the NRL's history came during a finals match between the North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks, allowing the Sharks to score on an extra play.

The issue will almost certainly be raised in Graham Annesley's weekly footy briefing at 2:30pm (AEDT) on Monday afternoon.