It's the time of year which every Supercoach and Fantasy player dreads, and a time which clubs with heavy State of Origin representation dislike.

The State of Origin period might get most of its discussion around the weeks leading in when Origin players are barred from playing, but equally as much weight is on the seven games which follow each Origin clash.

Tuesday brought about the naming of teams for Round 14 to directly follow Game 1, and Zero Tackle have analysed each club's position on their representative players.

Here are the chances of each player taking to the field this weekend.

FULL ROUND 14 TEAMS

New South Wales

1. James Tedesco

The Sydney Roosters have the bye in Round 14.

2. Brian To'o

Brian To'o has been named to start on the wing for the Penrith Panthers on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.

3. Stephen Crichton

Stephen Crichton has been named to start at centre for the Canterbury Bulldogs on Monday afternoon. He faces a five-day turnaround to play.

4. Joseph Suaalii

The Sydney Roosters have the bye in Round 14.

5. Zac Lomax

Zac Lomax has been named in the St George Illawarra Dragons' reserves on Friday evening. He will be a chance to play on a two-day turnaround.

6. Jarome Luai

Jarome Luai has been named to start at halfback for the Penrith Panthers on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.

7. Nicho Hynes

Nicho Hynes has not been selected as part of the 22-man squad for the Cronulla Sharks. He will not play in their clash against the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday evening.

8. Jake Trbojevic

Jake Trbojevic has been named to start at lock for the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.

9. Reece Robson

Reece Robson has been named in the North Queensland Cowboys' reserves on Saturday evening. He will be a chance to play on a three-day turnaround.

10. Payne Haas

Payne Haas has been named to start at prop for the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday evening. He faces a three-day turnaround to play.

11. Liam Martin

Liam Martin has been named to start at second-row for the Penrith Panthers on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.

12. Angus Crichton

The Sydney Roosters have the bye in Round 14.

13. Cameron McInnes

Cameron McInnes has been named to start at lock for the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday afternoon. He faces a three-day turnaround to play.

14. Isaah Yeo

Isaah Yeo has been named to start at lock for the Penrith Panthers on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.

15. Haumole Olakau'atu

Haumole Olakau'atu has been named to start at second-row for the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.

16. Spencer Leniu

The Sydney Roosters have the bye in Round 14.

17. Hudson Young

The Canberra Raiders have the bye in Round 14.

Queensland

1. Reece Walsh

Reece Walsh has been named to start at fullback for the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday evening. He faces a three-day turnaround to play.

2. Xavier Coates

Xavier Coates has been named to start on the wing for the Melbourne Storm on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.

3. Valentine Holmes

Valentine Holmes has been named in the North Queensland Cowboys' reserves on Saturday evening. He will be a chance to play on a three-day turnaround.

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

The Dolphins have the bye in Round 14.

5. Murray Taulagi

Murray Taulagi has been named in the North Queensland Cowboys' reserves on Saturday evening. He will be a chance to play on a three-day turnaround.

6. Tom Dearden

Tom Dearden has been named in the North Queensland Cowboys' reserves on Saturday evening. He will be a chance to play on a three-day turnaround.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

Daly Cherry-Evans has been named to start at halfback for the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.

8. Reuben Cotter

Reuben Cotter has been named in the North Queensland Cowboys' reserves on Saturday evening. He will be a chance to play on a three-day turnaround.

9. Ben Hunt

Ben Hunt has been named in the St George Illawarra Dragons' reserves on Friday evening. He will be a chance to play on a two-day turnaround.

10. Lindsay Collins

The Sydney Roosters have the bye in Round 14.

11. Jaydn Su'A

Jaydn Su'A has been named in the St George Illawarra Dragons' reserves on Friday evening. He will be a chance to play on a two-day turnaround.

12. Jeremiah Nanai

Jeremiah Nanai has been named in the North Queensland Cowboys' reserves on Saturday evening. He will be a chance to play on a three-day turnaround.

13. Patrick Carrigan

Patrick Carrigan has been named to start at lock for the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday evening. He faces a three-day turnaround to play.

14. Harry Grant

Harry Grant has been named to start at hooker for the Melbourne Storm on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.

15. Moeaki Fotuaika

Moeaki Fotuaika has been named to start at prop for the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday afternoon. He faces a three-day turnaround to play.

16. J'maine Hopgood

J'amine Hopgood has been named to stat at lock for the Parramatta Eels on Monday afternoon. He faces a five-day turnaround to play.

17. Selwyn Cobbo

Selwyn Cobbo has been named to start at centre for the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday evening. He faces a three-day turnaround to play.