It's the time of year which every Supercoach and Fantasy player dreads, and a time which clubs with heavy State of Origin representation dislike.
The State of Origin period might get most of its discussion around the weeks leading in when Origin players are barred from playing, but equally as much weight is on the seven games which follow each Origin clash.
Tuesday brought about the naming of teams for Round 14 to directly follow Game 1, and Zero Tackle have analysed each club's position on their representative players.
Here are the chances of each player taking to the field this weekend.
New South Wales
1. James Tedesco
The Sydney Roosters have the bye in Round 14.
2. Brian To'o
Brian To'o has been named to start on the wing for the Penrith Panthers on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.
3. Stephen Crichton
Stephen Crichton has been named to start at centre for the Canterbury Bulldogs on Monday afternoon. He faces a five-day turnaround to play.
4. Joseph Suaalii
The Sydney Roosters have the bye in Round 14.
5. Zac Lomax
Zac Lomax has been named in the St George Illawarra Dragons' reserves on Friday evening. He will be a chance to play on a two-day turnaround.
6. Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai has been named to start at halfback for the Penrith Panthers on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.
7. Nicho Hynes
Nicho Hynes has not been selected as part of the 22-man squad for the Cronulla Sharks. He will not play in their clash against the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday evening.
8. Jake Trbojevic
Jake Trbojevic has been named to start at lock for the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.
9. Reece Robson
Reece Robson has been named in the North Queensland Cowboys' reserves on Saturday evening. He will be a chance to play on a three-day turnaround.
10. Payne Haas
Payne Haas has been named to start at prop for the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday evening. He faces a three-day turnaround to play.
11. Liam Martin
Liam Martin has been named to start at second-row for the Penrith Panthers on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.
12. Angus Crichton
The Sydney Roosters have the bye in Round 14.
13. Cameron McInnes
Cameron McInnes has been named to start at lock for the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday afternoon. He faces a three-day turnaround to play.
14. Isaah Yeo
Isaah Yeo has been named to start at lock for the Penrith Panthers on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.
15. Haumole Olakau'atu
Haumole Olakau'atu has been named to start at second-row for the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.
16. Spencer Leniu
The Sydney Roosters have the bye in Round 14.
17. Hudson Young
The Canberra Raiders have the bye in Round 14.
Queensland
1. Reece Walsh
Reece Walsh has been named to start at fullback for the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday evening. He faces a three-day turnaround to play.
2. Xavier Coates
Xavier Coates has been named to start on the wing for the Melbourne Storm on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.
3. Valentine Holmes
Valentine Holmes has been named in the North Queensland Cowboys' reserves on Saturday evening. He will be a chance to play on a three-day turnaround.
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
The Dolphins have the bye in Round 14.
5. Murray Taulagi
Murray Taulagi has been named in the North Queensland Cowboys' reserves on Saturday evening. He will be a chance to play on a three-day turnaround.
6. Tom Dearden
Tom Dearden has been named in the North Queensland Cowboys' reserves on Saturday evening. He will be a chance to play on a three-day turnaround.
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
Daly Cherry-Evans has been named to start at halfback for the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.
8. Reuben Cotter
Reuben Cotter has been named in the North Queensland Cowboys' reserves on Saturday evening. He will be a chance to play on a three-day turnaround.
9. Ben Hunt
Ben Hunt has been named in the St George Illawarra Dragons' reserves on Friday evening. He will be a chance to play on a two-day turnaround.
10. Lindsay Collins
The Sydney Roosters have the bye in Round 14.
11. Jaydn Su'A
Jaydn Su'A has been named in the St George Illawarra Dragons' reserves on Friday evening. He will be a chance to play on a two-day turnaround.
12. Jeremiah Nanai
Jeremiah Nanai has been named in the North Queensland Cowboys' reserves on Saturday evening. He will be a chance to play on a three-day turnaround.
13. Patrick Carrigan
Patrick Carrigan has been named to start at lock for the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday evening. He faces a three-day turnaround to play.
14. Harry Grant
Harry Grant has been named to start at hooker for the Melbourne Storm on Sunday afternoon. He faces a four-day turnaround to play.
15. Moeaki Fotuaika
Moeaki Fotuaika has been named to start at prop for the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday afternoon. He faces a three-day turnaround to play.
16. J'maine Hopgood
J'amine Hopgood has been named to stat at lock for the Parramatta Eels on Monday afternoon. He faces a five-day turnaround to play.
17. Selwyn Cobbo
Selwyn Cobbo has been named to start at centre for the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday evening. He faces a three-day turnaround to play.