The NRL's match review committee has elected not to charge Brisbane Broncos second rower Jordan Riki after he collard Gold Coast Titans' debutant winger Sosefo Fifita during Saturday evening's tight win.

The Broncos, who fell behind during the first half, only to recover and come back with a win over the Gold Coast to stay in touch with the NRL's top four, were missing plenty of Origin stars for the match.

Riki stood up as the senior second row option for the second week in a row with Kurt Capewell rested after the State of Origin decider, while TC Robati and Brendan Piakura are both out injured.

Young gun Zac Hosking was again superb, however, Riki made 109 metres from 13 carries to go with a handful of tackle busts and 33 tackles in a strong performance.

It was a high shot on Fifita in the 22nd minute of the game which could have left Riki, coach Kevin Walters and the Broncos nervous though.

Coming in with a lazy high shot, he clipped Fifita around the jaw, with the winger immediately staying down and Gold Coast hooker Aaron Booth - who has had a meteoric rise after starting the year in the local Gold Coast competition - taking exception to the shot as he initiated push and shove with Riki in front of where the ruck would have been.

Penalised and placed on report, Riki could well have received a charge for the offence, however, the match review committee didn't see it that way, confirming no changes from any of Saturday's games when the charge sheet was released on Sunday morning.

Riki was the only player placed on report across the three games, with the matches between the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons, as well as the Manly Sea Eagles and Newcastle Knights passing without incident.

Given it would have been Riki's second offence for the season, a Grade 1 charge would have left him eligible for a fine, however, a Grade 2 or 3 charge would have ultimately seen him suspended.