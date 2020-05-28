The NRL has released the revised theme rounds for the remainder of 2020 season from their media release.

The first of the themed round will take place in round 6 (18th-21st June) with the Mark Hughes Beanie for Brain Cancer Round. This theme round is to raise funds for brain cancer research in which you can contribute by buying a beanie which is on sale online from June 1.

Round 12 (30th July – 2nd Aug) will be the Indigenous Round, and Round 19 (17th – 20th Sept) will be the Harvey Norman Women in League Round, which celebrates the recognition of women in the NRL and at all levels.

Considering there was no ANZAC round this year in which the Dragons and Roosters normally take the field, they will play against each other in round 13 (August 6th) on the anniversary of the Battle of Lone Pine.

NRL acting CEO Andrew Abdo said that each themed round has a special meaning to it, and encourages fans to show their appreciation to whatever round the best they can.

“Despite the new parameters we find ourselves working in, it is vital these rounds go ahead because of what they mean to the game and the community,” Mr Abdo told NRL Media.

“They make an unquestionable difference to so many people’s lives and provide the game with a wonderful platform to educate, unite and inspire both current and future generations about community, respect and equality.”

“We’re asking everyone to support these rounds, who and what they represent, in whatever way they can in 2020.”