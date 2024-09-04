The NRL has reportedly decided on when South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell will serve his one-match suspension for an off-field scandal involving a white substance.

According to The Herald and News Corp, the NRL have rejected the Rabbitohs application for Mitchell to serve his suspension in the club's final match of the season against the Sydney Roosters on Friday evening.

This means that he is set to be ruled out of Round 1 of the 2025 NRL season - the first game of Wayne Bennett's second tenure at the club.

Over the past few days, the Rabbitohs had supplied the NRL with documents from three medical experts explaining that he was fit to play this round and should have been suspended for their Round 27 match instead of Mitchell serving the suspension next season.

“The only consideration for us was providing medical evidence requested by the NRL, which we have now done,” Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly told The Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday.

“Latrell has been examined by three doctors, who all agreed he was fit and available to play this weekend.

“We aren't concerned at all with any of the speculation to suggest otherwise. We're following the NRL's determination to the letter. That's the only thing that is important to us.”

The NRL originally fined Latrell Mitchell $20,000 and issued a one-match suspension for an image that went viral on social media.

He was also issued a fine of $100,000 with $80,000 suspended by the Rabbitohs.

“It's an unusual situation, it doesn't happen that often, I don't think it's a loophole,” Andrew Abdo said on Wednesday.

“An on-field suspension should be served when the player is available to play, so he's actually missing a match.

"Particularly if the suspension has occurred prior to the injury occurring. So we will look at it all and make a decision.”