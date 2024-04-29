The NRL are reportedly weighing up a four or five-week ban for Cronulla Sharks half Braydon Trindall.

Trindall was last week charged with a mid-range drink driving offence by NSW Police after being breath tested following the Sharks' heavy Round 7 win at home over the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Sharks stood him down from playing and training ahead of a Round 8 clash, and it's unlikely he will return prior to his court date on May 17.

"Sharks NRL squad member Braydon Trindall failed initial roadside alcohol and illicit drug tests early on Monday morning," the club wrote in a statement confirming the news last Tuesday.

"The Club has since followed the appropriate protocols within the player's contract and CBA and continues to work with the NRL integrity unit, with the Club, player and his management agreeing it is in Braydon's best interest to not participate in games or to train for the short term, and more importantly to attend to his welfare and health issues."

The result of a secondary illicit drug test had not been confirmed at that stage, and it's unclear if those results have been returned.

It's now being reported by The Sydney Morning Herald that Trindall's May 17 court date will potentially not allow him to return to the field however, with the publication reporting that the NRL are weighing up a four or five week ban.

That could see his return pushed well back into June in what will be a major blow for the Sharks given his form to start the season.

It's understood if the secondary drug test is negative, the NRL may reduce the penalty to two matches for a mid-range drink-driving offence, while it is also unclear if any matches would backdate to count for the time Trindall will have already missed by then.

He has already spent one match on the sidelines, not playing in Cronulla's 40-point beatdown of the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Should the ban work out at four or five matches after the court date, Trindall may not be able to return until Round 15 against the Dolphins, or even after the club's Round 16 bye when they clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs in Round 17.

While Trindall is out, Daniel Atkinson is likely to hang onto the five-eighth jumper, although star local junior Kade Dykes could also push for an opportunity in the side.

The Sharks next take on the St George Illawarra Dragons in a local derby on May 5, before a difficult stretch of their season commences with matches against the Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers, Parramatta Eels and Brisbane Broncos through to Round 14 in consecutive weeks.