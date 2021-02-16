Israel Folau was reportedly keen to sit down with the NRL in a bid to revive his career, but it doesn’t appear to be happening.

Folau’s bid to return to the NRL took a blow in the last fortnight after St George Illawarra pulled out of a possible deal the day after the news broke to the public.

Channel 7’s Michell Bishop first reported that Folau was keen to meet with the NRL to see if he there’s a glimmer of hope he can rescue his career.

Embed from Getty Images

Bishop said while there may be interest from clubs, none were keen to publicly admit as much due to backlash faced by the Dragons.

“Folau’s representatives wrote to ARLC chairman Peter V’landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo last week to request a sit-down, Bishop said.

“I’m hearing there are several NRL clubs still keen to secure Folau’s signature, but naturally none of those are willing to speak publicly given the backlash the Dragons copped when it was revealed Folau was on their radar.

“An application for a meeting has been made, (and the NRL’s) position has always been they will consider any application once it is made.

“One of those NRL clubs, one of those interested parties must make an application for a contract with the NRL before this process can continue.”

However, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the NRL has knocked back Folau’s request unless a club formally attempts to sign him.

The Sydney Morning Herald reportedly reached out to all 16 clubs after the Dragons withdrew interest, with every club believed to not be keen on him due to the bad publicity it would draw.

Embed from Getty Images

Folau is currently contracted to French Super League club Catalan Dragons but they won’t stand in the way of Folau should he strike a deal in Australia.

The NRL have in the past been very sour on the possibility of a Folau return given his verbalisation of his controversial beliefs.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys said in 2019 that Folau’s views were too harmful.