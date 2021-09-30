The NRL are confident they won't have to postpone or move the grand final, however, the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation in Brisbane could yet force their hand.

It's understood a decision on the final location and timing of the grand final will be made by NRL bosses in the next 24 hours.

It comes after Queensland announced six new COVID-19 cases today and over 100 exposure sites, as well as one case in Townsville. It pushed Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Logan, Moreton Bay, Townsville and Palm Island onto a higher level of restrictions.

Those restrictions include the fact all major stadiums will be capped at 75 per cent of total capacity.

That means the NRL have already had to begin the process of refunding over 13,000 tickets to the Suncorp Stadum decider, electing to go on a "last in first out" process to those who bought tickets.

Tickets originally went on sale on Monday morning, with the game totally sold out by Tuesday afternoon.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys told APP that while he was confident in the Queensland government's ability to stage the game with no further changes, all options were still on the table.

"We're in the hands of the Queensland government, naturally, and we're confident in their ability," Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys told AAP.

"But we've got contingency plans for every scenario and we've just got to take each day as it comes and look at what's going on and make the appropriate decisions

"At this stage it's all systems go for Suncorp on Sunday with the capped crowd of 75 per cent and we're being advised that that's not going to change.

"We're hoping the outbreak doesn't get worse and we stay on course."

The restrictions imposed by the Queensland government will last for a minimum of two weeks, while the ARL commission are reportedly all on standby to hold emergency meetings if need be.

"If there was to be no crowd we'd have to look at the whole situation, so I really can't say," V'landys said.

"I don't want to talk on the hypothetical. We've got contingency plans ready for all scenarios.

"We have to look at our options in that regard (if there were no crowds), do we play it or do we postpone it?

"There is all these different options.

"We haven't sat down as a commission with (chief executive) Andrew (Abdo) to finalise what we're going to go but we have a number of contingencies to consider if worse comes to worse.

"(Friday) is crucial to see what happens because we're getting close, but we're still quietly confident that we'll go ahead on Sunday."