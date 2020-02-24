Israel Folau’s exile from Australian sport may be soon over as the Sydney Roosters eye a possible move for the dual international.

The Sunday Telegraph are reporting that the Roosters are keeping close tabs on Folau’s form in the Super League with a thought to signing him for the 2021 season.

Folau made his rugby league return with Catalan Dragons this season on the promise he won’t make homophobic comments on social media such as the ones that saw him sacked by Rugby Australia.

Folau has been banned unofficially by the NRL with growing calls for that ban to be made official and permanent.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson is close friends with Catalans coach Steve McNamara which will allow the Roosters to keep and close eye on the former Queensland representative.

The Bondi club will look to offer Folau a two-year contract but on significantly less money then he is used to.