Israel Folau’s exile from Australian sport may be soon over as the Sydney Roosters eye a possible move for the dual international.
The Sunday Telegraph are reporting that the Roosters are keeping close tabs on Folau’s form in the Super League with a thought to signing him for the 2021 season.
Folau made his rugby league return with Catalan Dragons this season on the promise he won’t make homophobic comments on social media such as the ones that saw him sacked by Rugby Australia.
Folau has been banned unofficially by the NRL with growing calls for that ban to be made official and permanent.
Roosters coach Trent Robinson is close friends with Catalans coach Steve McNamara which will allow the Roosters to keep and close eye on the former Queensland representative.
The Bondi club will look to offer Folau a two-year contract but on significantly less money then he is used to.
My world champion Roosters can make him fit under the sombrero!
Is he worst than Walker? Carney? Wighton? Fergo? Pearce?
No.
Don’t think oxford st teddy will be too happy if that happens.
I reckon signing Folau would be a major coup by the chooks…..evidently though, according to the NRL, players aren’t allowed to have their own opinions/beliefs etc….they all have to tow the socialist, PC, drone mentality.
Like it or not the corporate big boys control the game, he’s an awesome athlete but a poor Christian. Any man who preaches such beliefs should at least have the pride to stand by them. Big corporations don’t care about some bogus book, they only care for profits and image I can’t see them letting the fake Christian back
He should be allowed to play , sport should have nothing to do with politics, he is entitled to his opinion and like Kelby said , is he worst than those players mentioned? NO, if the damm newspapers didn’t report it no one would be the wiser and it would have been forgotton the next day.
I don’t know whats more ridiculous. Having us believe the NRL would even consider registering his contract, or that the Roosters could legitimately afford him under the sombrero.
Either way Mitchell is better.
Agree 100% toddy and Penso….he is a bloody good player, but a really dodgy so called Christian…..and yes money and corporations rule the game.
Despite this, he IS still entitled to his beliefs and freedom of speech….there have been a lot worse things done by others, and they have been allowed back into the game.
Hmmm butters, don’t know if I’d say Mitchell is the better player….they are BOTH fairly smick as footy players.
21s jealousy and rage at the Roosters winning another back to back crown is there for all to see
It is a such a shame for his family that he is so obsessed with the Roosters success and winning culture!
Nice, bring Izzy back, blokes a gun
Fafita just told soufths take ya five mill and shove it
