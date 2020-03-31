A large quantity of NRL players are frustrated with the way the NRL has handled their finances, according to NRL reporter Danny Weidler.

The shutdown of the NRL due to the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a numbers of clubs into disarray and threatened their survival.

Speaking on The Big Sports Breakfast on Sky Sports Radio, Weidler said most of the anger is directed toward league CEO Todd Greenberg.

“Since late last week I have had players on the phone to me and we are trying to play happy families, but the honest situation is the players are definitely unhappy with what is going on,” Weidler told The Big Sports Breakfast on Sky Sports Radio.

“Firstly with the way everything has been mismanaged by the NRL. They just cannot believe how badly it has been done”.

“They now want transparency. They want to see the books and audits. But they are just dirty. “They are dirty on the management of the game and most of their anger rightly or wrongly is being directed at Todd Greenberg”.

“It is probably too far to say the players want him gone, but there are a lot of players within the game that are very unhappy with what he has done.”