The NRL has announced new Covid-19 protocols as Sydney, Perth and Darwin continue their lockdowns.

As of midnight Monday, players and officials from all clubs were placed on Level 4 biosecurity protocols in order to keep the season alive.

The competition was under Level 4 protocols throughout 2020 after the season was resumed. The protocols restrict player movement and stipulates players must stay at home unless training, playing or leaving for an essential household task.

NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo spoke on the protocols, saying they were necessary to ensure the season went ahead.

“When the competition resumes on Thursday night, players and officials will be under the same protocols as they were when the competition successfully resumed on May 28 last year,” he said.

“It’s clear the virus is spreading quickly and these measures provide an additional safeguard to ensure the competition can continue.

“Our players, officials and clubs united last year to ensure no risk to the competition or the community and I have every confidence the same will apply as we work through the current challenges.

“I want to sincerely thank the players and clubs for the way in which they continually adapt to the changing COVID environment.”

The Australian Rugby League Commission is set to meet on Tuesday to hold discussions on how the season will progress under current restrictions while the 10 Sydney clubs remain in the city.

The NRL is reportedly considering moving the teams out of Sydney, while also considering moving the third State of Origin game, scheduled for July 14, to another city.