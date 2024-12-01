The NRL have confirmed Indigenous-owned business will once again be able to partner with the 2025 All Stars game, to be held at CommBank Stadium on Saturday, February 15 during the NRL pre-season.

A concept which was first launched before the 2024 games by NRL players involved in the match, the initiative sees 17 Indigenous-owned businesses highlighted as part of the celebration and game.

The businesses are showcased during the event, with the NRL players who first suggested the idea arguing it would be a perfect opportunity to take advantage of the popularity and reach of the All Stars game to give the nation an introduction to Indigenous excellence in business.

Katrina Fanning, AO, PSM, was quoted as saying last year ahead of the initial launch of the concept that the initiative was about extending the spotlight across all aspects of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander excellence in Australia.

"The All Stars game and the cultural events throughout the week are unrivalled in the platform they create for all Australians to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander excellence," Fanning said ahead of the 2024 launch.

"This year we are excited to extend the spotlight to include a range of successful Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses and to showcase the breadth of industries in which they exist and the difference they are making in their communities."

Per the NRL, further information and the nomination form can be found here.

Nominations can be self-nomination or on behalf of someone else with their consent, and close at midnight (AEDT) on Sunday, December 15.