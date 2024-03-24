The NRL Judiciary have handed down the charge sheet after Round Three of the NRL 2024 season, with several players finding themselves facing fines following Saturday's games.

Jesse Marschke is expected to enter an early plea, after being charged by the Match Review Committee for a Grade 1 careless high tackle on North Queensland Cowboys' Chad Townsend.

Meanwhile, Toby Rudolf of the Cronulla Sharks endured a physical encounter during their heavy loss to the Wests Tigers. Rudolf was subjected to dangerous contact from both Api Koroisau and Stefano Utoikamanu, who have both been slapped with $1,000 fines, pending early pleas.

There was some relief for the Sharks as Cameron McInnes escaped a suspension despite being charged with a Grade 1 careless high contact on John Bateman. McInnes will face a $750 fine with an early plea and will be available for selection next week.