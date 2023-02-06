The NRL have cleared controversial duo Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton to play in this Saturday's Indigenous All Stars match.

The pair were arrested just before 4am in Canberra on Sunday morning after the two Kangaroos got into a wrestle on the street following Wighton's 30th birthday celebrations, resulting in Mitchell injuring his shoulder during the arrest.

The two men were released by 10am Sunday to both return to Wighton's house for breakfast, however the damage had well and truly been done by the time the hash browns hit the table.

While Latrell will require medical clearance to play in the match regardless after his shoulder was injured, the pair have been cleared to play in this weekend's cultural clash while the matter remains with the court.

The NRL made a short comment to confirm their availability.

"Both Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton remain available to participate in the 2023 All Stars match this Saturday in Rotorua," the NRL said.

"The NRL will await the conclusion of the criminal proceedings before finalising its process, and determining any applicable sanction."

The duo, who remain close friends, released a short statement via No Limits Boxing on Monday morning to apologise for their antics.

"We wanted to express remorse for putting ourselves in the position to embarrass our clubs and the NRL over the weekend," the statement said.

"We were there to celebrate Jack's 30th with family and friends.

"While everyone enjoyed a great night, we understand that our wrestle, as harmless as we believed it to be, was a poor decision and may have looked bad.

"We are sorry for this, and know that we need to be better when in public.

"We remain great friends, and are looking forward to proudly representing our community at All Stars this weekend."

Both Wighton and Latrell will line-up for the Indigenous All Stars in Rotorua this Saturday before facing court on February 22nd, ten days before both players run out for their respective Round 1 match-ups.