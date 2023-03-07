Talatau Amone has been cleared to play effective immediately for St George Illawarra after a change in his court details forced the NRL to lift the no-fault stand-down policy.

The Tongan international was stood down shortly after returning from the World Cup following a hammer-attack against a tradesman in November saw Amone charged with reckless grievous bodily harm, intimidation, and destroying property.

The 20-year-old half fell under the no-fault stand-down policy due to his bodily harm charge wielding a maximum sentence of 14 years, however a twist has forced the NRL's hand.

The maximum sentence of 14 years is given out when dealt with in district court, however with the matter being referred to local court instead, the maximum sentence is reduced to just five years.

The no-fault stand-down only relates to offences carrying a maximum term of 11 years or more, with the NRL confirming on Tuesday that Amone was free to play.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) has today confirmed that the No-Fault Stand Down Condition will no longer apply to St George Illawarra Dragons player Talatau Junior Amone, effective immediately," the statement read.

"Mr Amone is now eligible to be selected to participate as a player in the NRL competition."

The five-eighth has been free to train alongside his team-mates during the ordeal but not free to play a match, which has now changed due to the ruling, and means Amone could be named as soon as this afternoon for the Red V.

It's the first piece of good news the club has received in weeks seemingly, with the club going from one drama to the next in 2023.

Coming off an opening round bye, the Dragons will play their first match of the season in Kograh this weekend, against the Gold Coast Titans.