After being linked with a return to the NRL, 2022 Man of Steel winner Brodie Croft has signed a new contract, one that will keep him in the northern hemisphere until the end of 2026.

The ex-Melbourne Storm grand final playmaker has been one of the best talents in the Super League, helping orchestrate the Salford Red Devils' miracle run in last year's playoffs.

Croft has knocked back interest from at least three NRL clubs to sign with Super League club Leeds Rhinos for the next three years.

The Courier Mail has reported that the deal is reportedly worth $2 million, and the Gold Coast Titans, St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers were all interested in his services and had made inquiries for Croft over the past 12 to 18 months.

Once seen as Cooper Cronk's successor at the Storm, Croft failed to live up to expectations in the NRL but has since become the best player in the Super League.

A member of the 2014 Churchie First XV team alongside Kalyn Ponga and Jaydn Su'a in his junior days, Croft exited the NRL at the end of 2021 after stints with the Storm and Brisbane Broncos.

After winning the Man of Steel award in 2022, Croft and the Salford Red Devils agreed to a nine-year contract that would see the club retain him until the end of 2030. However, financial issues with the Red Devils will reportedly see them reluctantly sell him - it is understood that he was happy to remain with the Red Devils.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to Paul Rowley and everyone at the Salford club who has supported me over the last two years and I wish them all the best for the future," Croft said.

"I can't wait to get started in pre-season and get to know the Leeds boys. When I found out that Gary and Rohan were keen to bring Andy with me from Salford, I was really excited.

"For me, he is the best hooker in Super League and we have a great relationship on and off the field.

“At Salford we had a really tight knit group and I think that helped us perform to our best and I am hoping to replicate that here at Leeds.

"I had a big smile on my face walking around AMT Headingley; when you can see all the heritage here, imagining what it will be like running out in front of the Leeds fans and hearing the South Stand roar, I can't wait,” added Croft.