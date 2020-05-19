Cronulla legend Paul Gallen has offered to come out of retirement to play for the injury-depleted New Zealand Warriors.

Given the travelling rigmarole the Warriors have been through amid the shutdown of the competition due to the COVID-19 crisis, the 348-gamer said he would he would ‘consider’ joining the club.

Gallen joins Broncos champion Sam Thaiday who earlier today put his hand up to play for the Warriors.

Speaking on 2GB Radio, Gallen said he would be happy to help the New Zealand team out.

“The Warriors have done such an amazing job to get over here to Australia, so many sacrifices to get the game going again, you’d like to think we could help them out as much as possible,” Gallen said on 2GB radio.

“I tell you what, we’ve got until June 30 and I heard Billy Slater say he’d come back and play, Sam Thaiday today said he’d come back and play.

“I reckon between the three of us you’d get 10 or 15 games out, so why not, give me a call.

“The sacrifices they made, I would consider it.”