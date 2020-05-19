Brisbane Broncos legend Sam Thaiday has made a cheeky offer to play for the banged up New Zealand Warriors.

The Warriors are struggling with injuries in their forward pack with prop Leeson Ah Mau (pectoral muscle) and Jazz Tevaga (knee) joining Bunty Afoa and Jackson Frei on the sidelines.

“I’m in if you’re keen or desperate. Got a good 10-15 minutes in me. Utility with ability,” Thaiday said on playing for the Warriors on Tuesday.

This comes as Warriors CEO Cameron George has again asked the NRL for help with loan players after already being previously denied by the league.

Speaking to NRL.com, George spoke of clubs already willing to loan players to the Warriors.

“We’ve been declined already from the NRL for loan players. So were going to have a second discussion with them,” George said

“We’ve got significant injuries in one particular part of our squad, in key positions. So to simply say ‘You’ve still got 28 players’, well they all can’t play front row.

“So we need to go back to the drawing table with the NRL and give them a very clear understanding of who we have and what we don’t have available, particularly in the middle.”

Sam Thaiday retired in 2018 after 308 games for the Brisbane Broncos, including the 2006 premiership.