NRL legend Wendell Sailor, who played for the Dragons and Broncos, believes that the Parramatta Eels can't afford to pay Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses $1 million a piece.

Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses were instrumental in guiding the Eels into their first grand final in 13 years, but have recently been the subject of rumours and links to other clubs.

Brown has been linked with a number of clubs, with reportedly up to nine keen to secure him. As for Moses, he has major links to return to the Tigers, or potentially a move to the Bulldogs.

Sailor, speaking with Triple M, believes that one or the other will need to be sacrificed to keep the Eels under the salary cap. Out of the two, he thinks Moses is the more likely to be shopped to another club.

“I know they work well together, but you can't afford to pay both your halves $1 million each.”

“I just don't think it is viable. One of them will have to go.”

“I think Mitch Moses is the guy likely to move to another club. We have seen it done before.”

“I know the Tigers really want him back there and Benji Marshall is there, so you never know.”

28-year-old Moses has been excellent for the Eels and has notched 867 points in 131 games. His efforts saw his inclusion in the 2021 State of Origin series, making one appearance.

The younger of the two is Brown, who at just 22 has played 82 games, scoring 23 times. His impressive start to his career with the Eels saw him play for New Zealand at the Rugby League World Cup.