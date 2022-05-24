Graham Annesley has stood behind the NRL's Bunker after yet another controversial decision and round of legends calling for it to be scrapped.

Only a few weeks ago Ricky Stuart, Canberra Raiders coach and NRL legend, let his thoughts on the Bunker be known.

"I believe the Bunker is damaging our game," Stuart said.

"They can't get it right.

I believe the Bunker is getting it so wrong, we need to only have the Bunker be involved in contentious tries."

Time since Matt Lodge's Oscar-worthy performance led the New Zealand Warriors over the Canberra Raiders has done little to ease the tension around the Bunker.

Calls for a review of the bunker were made again this weekend after a most dubious decision during the battle between the Newcastle Knights and Brisbane Broncos.

Despite an obstruction that was clear to players, coaches and fans, the officials in the Bunker decided it was a try.

Despite that, Annesley was frustrated at the reaction to the decision, and defended the Bunker.

"There has been suggestions... that we should get rid of the Bunker. We should either get rid of it completely, which I've heard, or we should take it back to the original use, which was for try scoring," Annesley said.

"I don't think that reflects the reality of expectations generally these days.

"Could you imagine the drama we would have if referees were missing foul play? People would be saying 'well we've got the technology, why aren't we using it?'.

"If we got rid of the Bunker altogether can you imagine referees trying to rule on some of these acrobatic tries that are scored in the corner? Almost impossible with the naked eye to do that.

"Yes it's another intrusion by technology, but look at the benefit the game gets. How many tries would be wrong if we weren't using the Bunker?

"It's great to look at the past with rose coloured glasses and say 'we used to get by without the Bunker, why can't we go back to it'. But that was in a different era where, at most, two or three games a week were on television.

On the Nine's Sunday Footy Show, Andrew Johns and Billy Slater had thoughts on the decision and Annesleys' defence.

"I just laughed," said Johns.

"That's all I'm doing. I'm Laughing."

"That's laughable."





Slater was able to divulge his thoughts more clearly.

"It was wrong on the night, and that explanation is wrong.

"It's an obstruction. it obstructed his view. It obstructed him from going to make the tackle.

"It affected the play."