It was a busy Tuesday night for the NRL Judiciary, with Penrith centre Paul Momirovski, Roosters lock Victor Radley and Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell all having their cases heard.
Momirovski’s three-match ban has been upheld by the NRL Judiciary for his dangerous contact charge on Bronco Tom Dearden.
The incident occurred in the 16th minute of last Thursday’s clash and did not result in a penalty from referees at the time, however, the match review committee hit Momirovski with a grade two dangerous contact (head/neck) charge.
Panthers centre Paul Momirovski is facing two weeks (with the early guilty plea) on the sidelines for this tackle on Tom Dearden @RheemAustralia pic.twitter.com/CePZW7zfdP
— Triple M NRL (@TripleM_NRL) April 16, 2021
It rules him out of Penrith’s upcoming clashes against the Knights, Sea Eagles and Sharks.
In other news, Radley was successful in getting his careless high tackle charge downgraded to a grade one.
The lock was cited for his careless tackle on Storm star Cameron Munster in last Friday’s AAMI Park clash, causing him to be sin binned.
Originally handed a two-match ban with an early plea, the Roosters opted to dispute the grading of the charge and successfully overturned it.
Radley has got off with a $1900 fine and is available for selection this week.
Lastly, Mitchell has failed to have his charge downgraded meaning he will miss the Rabbitohs next four games.
He was hit with a grade two dangerous contact charge on Tiger David Nofoaluma last Saturday night, while also being handed with two contrary conduct offences that will accumulate fines for the fullback.
Mitchell will miss South Sydney’s upcoming clashes against the Titans, Raiders, Storm and Sharks.
What suspension will/should Latrell Mitchell get for this shot on Nofoaluma? It's late, High and he is looking at Nofo with a raise arm until the point of contact of elbow to the head. #nrl #NRLSouthsTigers #showyourstripes #GoRabbitohs pic.twitter.com/BxSjEK8s0i
— Rien "Oldpanther" Dempsey (@Oldpanther1) April 18, 2021
Of course the player playing for Penrith is found guilty of the charge & suspended. Then the player playing for the Roosters is let off. That’s the same as usual. No player who plays for Penrith ever has his charge downgraded when they challenge a suspension.
It’s the same old thing with the Roosters , always being favoured. Favoured with being given cap exemptions, for medical retirements. Favoured with allowing a 17 year old to play first grade. Favoured as always , with downgrading charges to allow their players to play on without suspension.
If you think this isn’t true? Prove it! I seem to recall Hargreaves etc being let off charges to play on before.
It’s just a wonder that Mitchell didn’t have his suspension downgraded as well. The NRL judiciary must be slipping.
Oh, I forgot to add in that the NRL helped pay for other clubs centres of excellence, or paid for the whole thing at other clubs. Penrith paid for their own & when they asked for the same deal from the NRL for their centre of excellence, were refused!
Agreed that Roosters get massive favouritism from the NRL and judiciary but come on.
Radley got wrong footed and threw out a lazy arm.
At most it should have been 1 week.
Momirovski hit Dearden high and late. It was an intentional swinging arm. His feet left the ground he put that much into it.
The disgraceful thing was the ref didn’t blow a penalty and either put him in the bin for 10 or send him off altogether.
You are right though about certain clubs getting looked after.
We have now been without Matterson for five weeks yet that POS Kaufusi only got 2 weeks for slamming his elbow into Matterson’s face and driving his head into the ground.
Storm and Roosters have always been well looked after by the NRL, MRC and judiciary.