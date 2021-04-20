It was a busy Tuesday night for the NRL Judiciary, with Penrith centre Paul Momirovski, Roosters lock Victor Radley and Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell all having their cases heard.

Momirovski’s three-match ban has been upheld by the NRL Judiciary for his dangerous contact charge on Bronco Tom Dearden.

The incident occurred in the 16th minute of last Thursday’s clash and did not result in a penalty from referees at the time, however, the match review committee hit Momirovski with a grade two dangerous contact (head/neck) charge.

It rules him out of Penrith’s upcoming clashes against the Knights, Sea Eagles and Sharks.

In other news, Radley was successful in getting his careless high tackle charge downgraded to a grade one.

The lock was cited for his careless tackle on Storm star Cameron Munster in last Friday’s AAMI Park clash, causing him to be sin binned.

Originally handed a two-match ban with an early plea, the Roosters opted to dispute the grading of the charge and successfully overturned it.

Radley has got off with a $1900 fine and is available for selection this week.

Lastly, Mitchell has failed to have his charge downgraded meaning he will miss the Rabbitohs next four games.

He was hit with a grade two dangerous contact charge on Tiger David Nofoaluma last Saturday night, while also being handed with two contrary conduct offences that will accumulate fines for the fullback.

Mitchell will miss South Sydney’s upcoming clashes against the Titans, Raiders, Storm and Sharks.