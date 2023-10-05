NRL journeyman Tautau Moga is reportedly on the radar of several clubs for next season, as he remains without a contract at the current moment.

The Samoan international with three caps to his name has been with the St George Illawarra Dragons for the past two seasons but has yet to be awarded a contract with the club to extend his tenure.

As reported by League Express, the publication understands that Moga could be set for a move away from Australia after being on the radar of several Super League clubs.

Without a contract at the moment, Moga's departure would bring a close to a 12-season NRL career that has seen him represent the Sydney Roosters, Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos, Knights, Rabbitohs and most recently the St George Illawarra Dragons in the past two seasons.

The 29-year-old has scored 13 tries in 13 appearances for the Dragons since joining the club in 2022, adding to his career tally of 36 tries in 87 NRL games.

He is also a former Australian Schoolboy representative in 2010, Under 20 Queensland player in 2012 and would have become the youngest Sydney Roosters debutant in 73 years in 2011 if the NRL hadn't brought in a new rule into place barring players under the age of 18 from playing at first-grade level.

"Tautau is a well-respected member of our NRL squad. The younger members of our playing squad have particularly benefited from his experience and professionalism over the last year," Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said when Moga signed an extension with the Dragons at the end of 2022.

"Tautau's reliability held him in good stead throughout the past season, especially when called upon for first grade, so it's pleasing to have him remain at the Dragons in 2023."