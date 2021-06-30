The Gold Coast Titans have locked Corey Thompson into the club until at least the end of 2023.

The 31-year-old, who only made his debut at the age of 24 for the Canterbury Bulldogs, joined the Titans in 2020.

Thompson’s contract on the Gold Coast was already due to run until the end of 2022. The extension means he will be 33 when the deal expires, meaning he is extremely likely to see his career out in the South Eastern corner of Queensland.

It wasn’t until he joined the Wests Tigers in 2018 that Thompson began to be recognised more by casual NRL fans, with his talents and tenacity making him a perfect fit in a club’s squad.

Following his stints with the Bulldogs and Tigers, as well as two years in England with the Widnes Vikings, Thompson moved to the Titans 20 appearances, including eight this year.

All up, this weekend’s match with the Canberra Raiders in the nation’s capital will be Thompson’s 100th match in the NRL, to go with his 44 in the English Super League.

Thompson has seven tries in his eight games this year and has been excellent in assisting the Titans attack, with all games thus far on the wing. He returns from an ankle injury this weekend.

COREY THOMPSON

Wing Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 0.9

Tries 180.1

All Run Metres 3.8

Tackles Made

Titans coach Justin Holbrook said he was thrilled to have Thompson commit for an extra year at the club, and that it was no coincidence the Gold Coast looked better with him on the field.

“I think the way Corey started the year, it was no coincidence that we were playing a lot better when he was in our side,” Holbrook said.

“The energy that he plays with is infectious for our team and we’ve really missed him while he has been our injured.

“This is great news for us to keep him at our club.

“I think he is in the best form of his career and that’s because of the great environment we’ve got him in here and I’m looking forward to him continuing to play for us.”