The NRL has finally issued Parramatta Eels playmaker Dylan Brown with a breach notice, and has been suspended for the next seven matches.

The NRL Integrity Unit finalised the decision on Monday after they reviewed the criminal proceedings that were concluded on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

During the court proceedings, Brown pleaded guilty to two charges of sexually touch another person without consent.

The NRL breach notice proposes a seven-match suspension and a $40,000 fine (half suspended). Brown will also have to engage in and complete education and training as advised by the NRL.

“The NRL does not tolerate unlawful conduct of any nature let alone offences against women," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

“The education and training requirements will be specifically targeted at rehabilitation and prevention.

"It will also reinforce Dylan's responsibilities as an NRL player, particularly the responsible consumption of alcohol and the impact his behaviour has had, most importantly on the victim, but also on others, his Club and the game as a whole”.

The suspension means Brown will not be eligible for selection to an NRL game until Round 23 on Sunday, 6 August. He will have five business day to respond to the breach notice.