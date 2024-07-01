The NRL is reportedly investigating allegations of a verbal attack by a fan directed at a Parramatta Eels star.

The incident occurred on Saturday night after the Eels lost to the Newcastle Knights, where star Origin front-rower Junior Paulo found himself on the end of a verbal attack from a fan.

According to News Corp, the NRL was informed of the incident and is now investigating the matter along with Venues New South Wales.

The publication understands that it may have been of a racial nature and that Paulo declined to make an official complaint.

“We will use all measures available to identify people involved, and will work with the NRL to issue banning notices," a Venues NSW spokesman said via News Corp.

“There's zero tolerance for racism in the Venues NSW network."

As the NRL and Venues NSW look to identify the culprit, it marks the latest incident of abuse by fans towards NRL players during a match.

In the middle of May, two fans were handed out indefinite bans after allegedly yelling racial abuse at Rabbitohs duo Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker.