Rugby League is mourning the death of immortal Bob Fulton who passed away aged 73 after a long battle with cancer.

Close friend and broadcaster Ray Hadley confirmed the news on 2GB 873 on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a very sad day for the Fulton family and rugby league generally,” an emotional Hadley said on radio and reported by Fox Sports.

I’m going to miss him, he was a great man… the most loyal friend i’ve ever had. He’ll be sadly missed.”

The MWRLFC are grieved to learn that Rugby League Immortal and Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Legend & Life Member 🦅 , Bob Fulton (#175), has passed away. The MWRLFC would like to pass on their condolences to Bob’s family and close friends. pic.twitter.com/7uMywF9OwN — Manly-Warringah RLFC (@MWRLFC) May 23, 2021

Fox League’s Paul Kent revealed on Triple M the events in recent weeks that led to Fulton’s passing.

“He had been crook for some time with cancer. Obviously kept it to himself. I spoke to him, he was on the rebound, he had some new treatment that had bought him more time but then the last week he went downhill quite quickly and was in a lot of pain and the past three days he has been unconscious.”

Born in England and raised in Wollongong, Fulton made his debut for Manly in 1966. He went on to make 285 first-grade appearances and represented Australia 35 times.

Fulton holds the distinction of winning premiership titles and Ashes series as a player, captain and coach.

He won premierships with Manly in 1972, 73, and 76 as a player and then steered the Sea Eagles to premierships as a coach in 1987 and 1996.

The NRL immortal also coached Australia from 1989 to 1998.

He was survived by wife Anne, sons Scott, Brett and daughter Kirsty.

Australian sporting legends took to social media to pay their respects to Fulton and his family amid these sad times.

Very sad day for the Fulton family and for #NRL @SeaEagles fans. Bob Fulton was my absolute hero as a young bloke in Wyong…best player I’ve ever seen & one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met. Magnificent Australian & Premiership coach…True Legend #RIP Bob @FOXNRL — Mark Skaife (@Mark_Skaife) May 23, 2021