Adam Reynolds has been in discussions with Brisbane Broncos executives to resist the temptation of bringing Sam Walker back to Brisbane, emphasising that the club has the potential to break its 18-year championship drought without depending on the Queensland prodigy.

The eagerly awaited matchup between the experienced halfback Reynolds and the young star Walker promises to be a standout feature of the upcoming Broncos vs. Roosters clash this Friday at Suncorp Stadium.

Reynolds staged a remarkable comeback from injury last week, orchestrating four tries in Brisbane's dominant 34-10 victory over the Tigers, while Walker delivered an outstanding performance in the Roosters' 60-18 win against the Dragons on Anzac Day.

Walker, a product of the Broncos Development Program, was once seen as the heir apparent for the No. 7 jersey until he surprised Brisbane in 2019 by departing the club to pursue his NRL aspirations with the Roosters.

At only 21 years old with a handful of NRL experience, Walker becomes a free agent starting November 1, sparking speculation that the Queensland Origin prospect might eventually make a comeback to Brisbane, potentially to fill the shoes of Reynolds.

While Reynolds holds Walker's abilities in high regard, he has expressed confidence in players like the talented Ezra Mam, Jock Madden, and young Broncos halfback Coby Black to lead Brisbane to their first premiership since 2006.

Reynolds spoke to News Corp and said, “I think we have enough quality here.

“Jock Madden has done a fantastic job stepping up in my absence (through injury) and we have young Coby Black and Ezra Mam.

“We also have Reece Walsh who can play in the halves.

“It's pretty clear that Sam Walker is happy down there at the Roosters

“We have some great young talent coming through at the Broncos, so we should stick to what we have.”

Reynolds is passionate about retaining the young emerging Broncos talents within the development system, nurturing their growth and integrating them into the team's progression.

The Roosters' key decision-maker has won four out of five encounters against the Broncos. Heading into Friday night's round 9 showdown.

“He is a big part of their team and the No. 7 in a very star-studded side,” Reynolds said of Walker.

“He has certainly got the world at his feet.

“Sam is a talented kid and showed that on the weekend (against the Dragons).

“You always look forward to playing against the best teams and the Roosters are one of the best teams in the competition.

“These matches you always want to be involved in.”

Despite contending with knee and hamstring injuries in the first two months, Reynolds asserts that his aging body is up to the task of facing top-of-the-table challenges like the demanding encounter against Walker's Roosters side.

“I just turn up and try and do my job to the best of my ability every week," he continued.

“I am not trying to get out there and make line breaks and all that sort of stuff myself.

“I know what my strengths are and what my weaknesses are and I try to play to that every week.”