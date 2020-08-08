The NRL has handed out $45,000 in fines to Wayne Bennett, Paul Vaughan and Allan Langer after the trio breached league COVID-19 protocols, per the Daily Telegraph.

Bennett has been hit with a $20,000 fine for leaving his club’s coronavirus bubble and attending a much in Leichhardt on Wednesday.

The Rabbitohs coach is set to undergo a 14-day COVID hold period before returning to his duties.

Dragons forward Paul Vaughan has also been slapped with a heavy fine, with the league handing the 29-year-old with a $10,000 fine for eating at a Wollongong cafe on Thursday.

Three Brisbane staff members have also been placed into a COVID hold and fined $5,000 each after the trio were seen attending a pub in Brisbane.

Broncos trainer Allan Langer, who works with Anthony Seibold’s head coaching staff, contacted Bennett after being stood down from the Broncos clash with South Sydney after breaching the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Bennett revealed he originally thought Langer was joking when he called to say they wouldn’t be seeing one-another at ANZ Stadium.

“I thought he was a geeing me up,” a stunned Bennett revealed.

Bennett has since stated an apology, claiming he had no intention to place anyone at risk.