The NRL has handed Canberra centre Curtis Scott a breach notice for bringing the game into disrepute and breaching league policy following the 22-year-old’s Australia Day scandal, per nrl.com.

Scott has been hit with a $15,000 fine for his actions on January 26 this year, with the Raider engaging in drunken behaviour in Moore Park.

The NRL has stated that Scott can have the entire fine suspended if he is to complete an education and counselling program handled by the league’s Wellbeing and Education Department.

NRL chief executive officer Andrew Abdo said the league holds high standards of its players and representatives.

“Our players are role models in the community and must set an example for young people who look up to them,” he said.

“In our view, Curtis should not have placed himself in a position where he was found in the state that he was in. That sort of behaviour is not acceptable and impacts on the reputation of our game and our brand.”

Scott will have five working days to respond to the notice.