SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Viliame Kikau of the Panthers makes a break leading to a try scored by Waqa Blake of the Panthers during the NRL Semi Final match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Penrith Panthers at Allianz Stadium on September 14, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The NRL Match Review Committee have handed out four charges following both of Friday night’s fixtures for Round 19, per nrl.com.

Bronco Alex Glenn can dodge a one-game suspension if he pleads guilty to a grade one dangerous charge on Parramatta player Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Eels front-rower Junior Paulo will be able to do the same following a similar charge on Brisbane star David Fifita.

Parramatta centre Michael Jennings can accept an $850 fine for a grade one careless high tackle on Brisbane youngster Kotoni Staggs, while Penrith forward Viliame Kikau is facing a $700 fine for the same charge after an incident involving North Queensland star Valentine Holmes.

Rabbitohs player Jaydn Su’A has accepted a one-match suspension following a hit on Bulldog Lachlan Lewis in Thursday night’s clash.

Su’A was charged for grade two careless high tackle and could have been hit with a two-week ban if he had appealed to the league judiciary.

Canterbury centre Tim Lafai was hit with a similar charge following tackle on Su’A, with the ban set to end his season unless he is willing to prove his case.

 