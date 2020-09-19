The NRL Match Review Committee have handed out four charges following both of Friday night’s fixtures for Round 19, per nrl.com.

Bronco Alex Glenn can dodge a one-game suspension if he pleads guilty to a grade one dangerous charge on Parramatta player Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Eels front-rower Junior Paulo will be able to do the same following a similar charge on Brisbane star David Fifita.

Parramatta centre Michael Jennings can accept an $850 fine for a grade one careless high tackle on Brisbane youngster Kotoni Staggs, while Penrith forward Viliame Kikau is facing a $700 fine for the same charge after an incident involving North Queensland star Valentine Holmes.

Rabbitohs player Jaydn Su’A has accepted a one-match suspension following a hit on Bulldog Lachlan Lewis in Thursday night’s clash.

Su’A was charged for grade two careless high tackle and could have been hit with a two-week ban if he had appealed to the league judiciary.

Canterbury centre Tim Lafai was hit with a similar charge following tackle on Su’A, with the ban set to end his season unless he is willing to prove his case.