The 2023 NRL grand final will see the season's top two teams clash for the right to be crowned champions as the Penrith Panthers tackle the Brisbane Broncos.

This is Zero Tackle's full guide to the game including how to watch it on TV or live stream it online.

Kick-off in the grand final is set for 7:30pm (AEDT) on Sunday, October 1. Keep in mind that Sunday is the first day of daylight savings for New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory as well as South Australia.

The road to the grand final

The Panthers won the minor premiership at the end of the regular season, while the Broncos finished in second spot on the table.

Both teams have recorded heavy wins during their two finals games to date in progressing to the decider. Penrith hammered the New Zealand Warriors and the Melbourne Storm after a week off, while the Broncos did the same to the Storm in the first week of the finals before beating the Warriors heavily in the preliminary final.

How to watch the 2023 NRL grand final on TV

The NRL grand final will be broadcast exclusively on Channel 9. While all other games during the season were available on Fox Sports, they do not have the right to show the grand final.

Channel 9s coverage of the grand final will commence after 9News at 6:30pm (AEST). The news is only being broadcast in a break from the day's coverage, with the earlier State Championship and NRLW grand finals to also be shown on Nine (although those two games are both broadcast on Fox Sports in a simulcast agreement).

How to live stream the 2023 NRL grand final online

If you're instead looking to live stream the 2023 NRL grand final, then you'll need to use Channel 9s live streaming application, 9Now.

This is free to use provided you sign up with a valid email address and will live stream exactly what is shown in the TV coverage.

Key game information: 2023 NRL grand final, Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos

Kick-off: Sunday, October 1, 7:30pm (AEDT)

Venue: Accor Stadium, Homebush

TV: Live, Channel 9

Online: Live, 9Now

Betting: Panthers $1.62, Broncos $2.30

Overall record: Played 60, Broncos 35, Panthers 24, drawn 1

Record in finals: Played 3, Panthers 2, Broncos 1

Referee: Adam Gee

Teams

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Jack Cogger 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Luke Garner

Reserves: 18. Tyrone Peachey 19. Matt Eisenhuth

Brisbane Broncos

1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Brendan Piakura 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Keenan Palasia

Reserves: 18. Corey Oates 19. Martin Taupau