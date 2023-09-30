The Penrith Panthers will run out as the overwhelming favourites in Sunday evening's grand final according to Zero Tackle's team.

In what shapes as a grand final clash between this season's undisputed best two sides, the Panthers are looking for their third straight premiership, while the Broncos are in their first decider since 2015.

We asked our Zero Tackle team a series of questions, and here is how they see the game playing out.

Jack Blyth

Premiers: Brisbane Broncos

Margin: 4

Clive Churchill: Payne Haas

First try-scorer: Selwyn Cobbo

NRLW premiers: Newcastle Knights

State Champions: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Monday's headline: Broncos buck Panthers from premiers throne

Ed Carmine

Premiers: Broncos

Margin: 8

Clive Churchill: Payne Haas

First try-scorer: Selwyn Cobbo

NRLW premiers: Newcastle Knights

State Champions: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Monday's headline: Cobbo forced to march Kevvie coaching comments back one last time

Mitch Keating

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 6

Clive Churchill: Dylan Edwards

First try-scorer: Kotoni Staggs

NRLW premiers: Newcastle Knights

State Champions: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Monday's headline: Perfect Panthers make it three straight

Ethan Lee Chalk

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 14

Clive Churchill: Jarome Luai

First try-scorer: Brian To'o

NRLW premiers: Newcastle Knights

State Champions: Brisbane Tigers

Monday's headline: Panthers become greatest team of the modern era

Dan Nichols

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 8

Clive Churchill: Nathan Cleary

First try-scorer: Stephen Crichton

NRLW premiers: Newcastle Knights

State Champions: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Monday's headline: Cleary, Cleary, Cleary

Scott Pryde

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 18

Clive Churchill: Nathan Cleary

First try-scorer: Sunia Turuva

NRLW premiers: Newcastle Knights

State Champions: Brisbane Tigers

Monday's headline: Purr-fect Panthers do the triple to cement legacy

Alex Stuart

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 1

Clive Churchill: Isaah Yeo

First try-scorer: Reece Walsh

NRLW premiers: Newcastle Knights

State Champions: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Monday's headline: Best of the modern era