The Penrith Panthers will run out as the overwhelming favourites in Sunday evening's grand final according to Zero Tackle's team.
In what shapes as a grand final clash between this season's undisputed best two sides, the Panthers are looking for their third straight premiership, while the Broncos are in their first decider since 2015.
We asked our Zero Tackle team a series of questions, and here is how they see the game playing out.
Jack Blyth
Premiers: Brisbane Broncos
Margin: 4
Clive Churchill: Payne Haas
First try-scorer: Selwyn Cobbo
NRLW premiers: Newcastle Knights
State Champions: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Monday's headline: Broncos buck Panthers from premiers throne
Ed Carmine
Premiers: Broncos
Margin: 8
Clive Churchill: Payne Haas
First try-scorer: Selwyn Cobbo
NRLW premiers: Newcastle Knights
State Champions: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Monday's headline: Cobbo forced to march Kevvie coaching comments back one last time
Mitch Keating
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 6
Clive Churchill: Dylan Edwards
First try-scorer: Kotoni Staggs
NRLW premiers: Newcastle Knights
State Champions: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Monday's headline: Perfect Panthers make it three straight
Ethan Lee Chalk
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 14
Clive Churchill: Jarome Luai
First try-scorer: Brian To'o
NRLW premiers: Newcastle Knights
State Champions: Brisbane Tigers
Monday's headline: Panthers become greatest team of the modern era
Dan Nichols
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 8
Clive Churchill: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Stephen Crichton
NRLW premiers: Newcastle Knights
State Champions: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Monday's headline: Cleary, Cleary, Cleary
Scott Pryde
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 18
Clive Churchill: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Sunia Turuva
NRLW premiers: Newcastle Knights
State Champions: Brisbane Tigers
Monday's headline: Purr-fect Panthers do the triple to cement legacy
Alex Stuart
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 1
Clive Churchill: Isaah Yeo
First try-scorer: Reece Walsh
NRLW premiers: Newcastle Knights
State Champions: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Monday's headline: Best of the modern era