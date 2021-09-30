Queensland's first NRL grand final is hanging by a thread after the state announced six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday morning, with crowds set to be slashed at major stadiums from 4pm today.

While four of the cases are linked, one has appeared in Townsville, while the government are concerned about extra seeding in the community.

The delta outbreak of the COVID-19 global pandemic has ripped through New South Wales and Victoria, leaving both states in lockdown and forcing the NRL to relocate 13 teams to south east Queensland to complete the season.

The NRL placed Townsville on standby to host the grand final, however, the case in Townsville has thrown those plans into disarray, with the north Queensland region now on the same footing as Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

A return to Stage 2 restrictions will now apply to Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Moreton Bay, Logan, Townsville and Palm Island for the next two weeks, meaning crowd capacity will be slashed to 75 per cent.

BREAKING: From 4pm today, restrictions will be tightened in the Local Government Areas of Brisbane, Gold Coast, Moreton Bay, Logan, Townsville and Palm Island. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/CiXEr0wsNQ — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) September 30, 2021

The NRL have previously flagged wanting to play the grand final in front of as many fans as possible while the fact the match was already sold out will throw another spanner in the works, given 25 per cent of the crowd will now not be allowed through the turnstiles on Sunday evening.

If the outbreak worsens, Queensland could take more steps to control the spread of cases, with crowds at sporting venues likely to be high on the list of what will disappear first.

The Queensland government have also confirmed a lockdown will not be dictated by the grand final.

The QLD Premier says the NRL Grand final has had "absolutely no influence" on the state's covid response. #Covid19Qld @SBSnews — Naveen Razik (@naveenjrazik) September 30, 2021

It's understood the NRL will select which 25 per cent of fans will be unable to attend on a "last in, first out" basis.

BREAKING: NRL will adopt a “last in first out” policy regarding fans and members due to restrictions at the NRL GF. Now at 75 percent capacity. Those fans impacted will be looked after by the NRL at future events. @NRLonNine @9NewsSyd — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) September 30, 2021

The NRL are yet to make an official comment on Sunday's crowd, or location.

With Townsville also included in the list of restrictions, only rural Queensland venues could now host the game at 100 per cent capacity, while a shift interstate also appears unlikely.

The Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to clash on Sunday evening, with kick-off at 7:30pm (AEDT) - 6:30pm (AEST).