The Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels have won the race to have the most games on free-to-air television in 2025, with the two clubs scheduled to have 14 of their 24 matches shown by Channel 9.

The Eels will have their first four matches on free-to-air and will enter next season with a new-look playing squad and coaching staff following the departures of Brad Arthur, Clint Gutherson, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Trent Barrett.

The 2023 runners-up Brisbane Broncos, defending premiers Penrith Panthers and arch-rivals Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs all have 13 matches.

At the other end of the scale, the New Zealand Warriors have just three matches on free-to-air, while the Gold Coast Titans fare the worst of the Australian clubs with four, followed by the Canberra Raiders with six.

MORE NRL DRAW NEWS

» Full NRL fixtures: Every game, full details

» Full NRLW fixtures: Every game, full details

Here is the full list.

Brisbane Broncos: Rounds 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 18, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27 (Total: 13)

Canberra Raiders: Rounds 5, 11, 12, 16, 17, 23 (Total: 6)

Canterbury Bulldogs: Rounds 3, 7, 8, 11, 12, 15, 17, 18, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 (Total: 14)

Cronulla Sharks: Rounds 1, 5, 7, 8, 10, 15, 19, 22, 27 (Total: 9)

Gold Coast Titans: Rounds 11, 15, 17, 26 (Total: 4)

Manly Sea Eagles: Rounds 4, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 15, 18, 21 (Total: 9)

Melbourne Storm: Rounds 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 (Total: 12)

Newcastle Knights: Rounds 2, 6, 7, 13, 14, 17. 20, 24, 27 (Total: 9)

New Zealand Warriors: Rounds 12, 20, 23 (Total: 3)

North Queensland Cowboys: Rounds 3, 16, 17, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 (Total: 9)

Parramatta Eels: Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 12, 13, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27 (Total: 14)

Penrith Panthers: Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 13, 14, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 (Total: 13)

South Sydney Rabbitohs: Rounds 1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 15, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, 27 (Total: 13)

St George Illawarra Dragons: Rounds 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 25 (Total: 7)

Sydney Roosters: Rounds 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 16, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 (Total: 13)

The Dolphins: Rounds 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 19, 20, 26 (Total: 12)

Wests Tigers: Rounds 2, 6, 8, 9, 14, 16, 25 (Total: 7)