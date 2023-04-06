There have been some absolutely cracking contests over the first five rounds of the NRL premiership.

Round five tossed up three blow-out scores, but the other five games were decided by an average margin of 3.8 points.

Round 6: Tips and SuperCoach Notes

Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters

Thursday 6th April 7:50pm | AAMI Park, Melbourne

Why the Storm will win: It was pure grit from the Melbourne Storm in Round Five, with a determined win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs, built on the back of an intense defensive display. The Storm were far from their best, and were still poorer than Souths in defensive stats, but they showed resolve when it was needed. Despite the good form of stand-in Jonah Pezet, the Storm will be bolstered by the return of Jahrome Hughes to partner Cameron Munster in the halves, while the Roosters will be missing arguably the heart of their side, James Tedesco.

Why the Roosters will win: Absolutely dominating last year's grand finalists the Parramatta Eels for 76 minutes, the Roosters let in two late converted tries to make this contest appear closer than it was. The tri-colours are starting to put it all together and show why many have tipped them to take the title in October. Stepping into Tedesco's shoes, Joseph Manu is regarded as being one of the top five fullbacks in the world. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Lindsay Collins and Victor Radley will have the fire in the belly to rattle the Storm, who are still without their own main enforcer, Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

Fansided tip: Roosters by 1

SuperCoach notes: William Warbrick maintains a -40 breakeven this week, and has started to find his place in the Storm attack. Josh King ($550,800) was one of the NRLSC finds of 2022 and has started 2023 with a bang, averaging 71. For those wanting to anti-POD Nathan Cleary and Nicho Hynes, Jahrome Hughes is still my pick of the remaining halves, and he demonstrates a tenacity that will see him make up for letting his side down over the past two weeks with his suspension. Harry Grant will be the best number 9 at the end of the season.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Friday 7th April 4:05pm | Accor Stadium, Sydney

Why the Bulldogs will win: The Bulldogs have started 2023 with plenty of optimism and it's evident that pre-season experiences have bonded the team into a tight unit, willing to defy the odds for the wins. Last round against the North Queensland Cowboys will have given them a mountain of confidence, especially with a severely depleted forward pack. This is their shared home ground, but it was the scene for their golden-point Round Five win, and they will be surfing the wave. Josh Reynolds has been involved in several of these Good Friday battles against the Bunnies, and his experience will be valuable. The Rabbitohs are also missing try-scoring machine, Alex Johnston.

Why the Rabbitohs will win: Still missing a few forwards themselves, the Rabbitohs will have an enormous advantage as the Bulldogs go into this game missing Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Viliame Kikau, Jayden Okunbor, Tevita Pangai Junior, Nu Brown, Chris Patolo, Franklin Pele and Luke Thompson. Add to that Max King (eye) and Jacob Preston (hand) carrying difficult injuries, and the Bulldogs are battered and bruised for an encounter where the most physical team has traditionally come away with the win.

Fansided tip: Rabbitohs by 18

SuperCoach notes: Paul Alamoti is being traded out of a lot of punters' teams, but his scores to date have been respectable and he's still got cash to make. Jacob Kiraz is bordering must-have territory and he will have massive involvement in this game where the forward pack is lacking in size and experience. Many have waited for Latrell Mitchell to breakout and go big, and unfortunately for Doggies fans, this could be the game. Keep an eye on Jackson Topine - he's been waiting for a long time for another shot at being a mainstay in first grade.

North Queensland Cowboys vs The Dolphins

Friday 7th April 8:00pm | Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Why the Cowboys will win: Despite losing Heilum Luki and Jordan McLean, the Cowboys will welcome back a number of of their players, most notably Scott Drinkwater and Reuben Cotter. The Cowboys will be stinging after losing to the Bulldogs in golden point last round, and the Dolphins will face potentially their biggest test with both Anthony Milford and Sean O'Sullivan both out injured. Depth was always a looming concern for the Redcliffe-based side.

Why the Dolphins will win: Since their inaugural match five weeks ago, The Dolphins have spent a lot of time proving the doubters wrong and defying the odds. Wayne Bennett will no doubt be aware of the crisis in the halves, however he's a master tactician and will likely give the Dolphins a solid game plan that will take the game's focus in another direction. Kodi Nikorima is a veteran five-eighth, so while it's a third-string selection, they won't be completely lost.

Fansided tip: Cowboys by 12

SuperCoach notes: The Cowboys' relatively easy draw to start the year is starting to dry up with some difficult opposition teams on the horizon. Valentine Holmes has not given SuperCoaches much to cheer about, despite carrying a huge chunk of the cap. This could be his last week in yours truly's squad. Isaiya Katoa is surely handed the lion's share of responsibility for the next several rounds which will benefit those who held. Similarly, those who held Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Jamayne Isaako will be cheering. Isaako has generated nearly $200K and has a three round average of 94, with a BE of only 26 coming into this game. The Hammer has generated around $160K and a three round average of 68.

Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Saturday 8th April 5:30pm | Bluebet Stadium, Penrith

Why the Panthers will win: After putting on a cricket score against the Canberra Raiders in Canberra, the Panthers look to be clicking. Nathan Cleary looks to be getting back to his best, and that can only mean good things for those around him, particularly lightening the load on Jarome Luai and Isaah Yeo. Zac Hosking and Sunia Turuva have been excellent for the Mountain Men, while for Manly, they will be reeling from losing both Ben Trbojevic and Christian Tuipulotu through injury. At home, the Panthers will be hard to beat.

Why the Sea Eagles will win: Any side boasting the Australian halfback Daly Cherry-Evans and the electrifying Tom Trbojevic will not be an easy team to defeat. Last week the Sea Eagles were soaring before losing their way to a gallant Newcastle Knights outfit with a result that could only be described as a massive upset - and Manly didn't even lose. Manly have the ability to take it to the top teams, in fact they have the potential to be a top four side come seasons-end. If they start the game strong and stay that way, an upset could be on the cards.

Fansided tip: Penrith by 14

SuperCoach notes: He's not cheap, but Isack Tago is averaging 79 over the last three rounds and he had a day out last weekend. With a breakeven of -55 and averaging 99, Zac Hosking has put his hand up as this weekend's likely most traded in. If you don't own Nicho Hynes, you should really own Nathan Cleary, with his last two rounds at 77 and 124. Sunia Turuva has given owners good value, coming off a 50 and 63 since the bye, and he could have a big one up against Jason Saab who returns to first grade for the first time since Round 22 of 2022. At $771K, Reuben Garrick takes a chunk of your cap, but he's averaging 86 and heavily involved.

Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders

Saturday 8th April 7:35pm | Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Why the Broncos will win: Brisbane have started 2023 with a record of 5-0 and every match has looked like a training run. They have the most balanced roster in the competition at the moment and deserve to be in first place, even though they haven't really faced many tough tests as of yet.

Why the Raiders will win: Despite Brisbane's exceptional start to the year, many have overlooked how gifted their draw has been. With the exception of an opening round against the Panthers at Penrith (who looked lackluster and burned out from a tiring pre-season which included a World Club Challenge), they've played their last four matches at home at Suncorp against the Cowboys, Dragons, Dolphins and Tigers. Canberra will know that this match is do or die, and welcoming their fearless captain Jarrod Croker back will give them some starch and a better attitude.

Fansided tip: Broncos by 10

SuperCoach notes: Reece Walsh was in the eyes of many, a stepping stone to something better in the fullback position. But he's generated nearly $170K and is averaging 96, so he's looking like keeper status at the moment. Payne Haas is no longer undervalued. Averaging 81 and constantly in beast-mode, he's at $747K now. Keep your eyes on Joseph Tapine. He's dropped cash and has a BE of 74. With the Broncos, Dragons and the bye, he could be picked up fresh at a bargain price in Round 9.

Gold Coast Titans vs St George-Illawarra Dragons

Sunday 9th April 4:05pm | Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Why the Titans will win: While Kieran Foran has been the missing piece for the Titans, he is replaced by someone with plenty of talent and game management ability in Toby Sexton. Jayden Campbell is an electric replacement at fullback and the matchup with fellow young-gun Tyrell Sloan is one to watch. While the Dragons are a very physical side, the Titans have the edge in the forward pack with Moeaki Fotuaika, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita all featuring. In a tight one, the home ground advantage could be the difference.

Why the Dragons will win: Two massive outs to the Titans in Kieran Foran and AJ Brimson will hurt. Despite the return of Jayden Sullivan, coach Anthony Griffin liked what he saw last round in the halves with Talatau Amone named again to accompany Ben Hunt. The Dragons were far better in all areas of attack and defense last week and will come into this game with some form and momentum.

Fansided tip: Dragons by 6

SuperCoach notes: Younger brothers of Tino and Payne will line up this week. Basement-priced Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui ($200K) and Klese Haas ($234K) will be worth monitoring. Mikaele Ravalawa has been in some kind of form, and at $434K, an average of 57 and a BE of 23, he could help your trade goals this week. Toby Couchman continues to have a bench spot locked down. He's $220K, averaging 28 and has a BE of 10. You could do worse if he ends up as your Auto Emergency.

Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors

Sunday 9th April 6:15pm | McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Why the Knights will win: Incredibly, it's been just five weeks since these two teams played against each other in Round One, with the Warriors taking the W in Wellington. While the Knights have been far from convincing, a win over the Raiders and then an unlikely draw against Manly have them finding some form and rhythm. Despite the Warriors drawing praise from all corners of the NRL community, they are only slight favourites going into this match in Newcastle. The Knights have what it takes to get the job done with Jackson Hastings, Jayden Brailey and Lachlan Miller leading the way.

Why the Warriors will win: The Warriors welcome back captain Tohu Harris and five-eighth Te Maire Martin, while the Knights are still without Kalyn Ponga, Kurt Mann, Tyson Gamble, Jacob Saifiti and Adam Elliott. New Zealand will take confidence out of beating the Knights back in Round One, and have been a far stronger and far more resilient outfit in 2023. Shaun Johnson continues to wind back the clock and his stellar form can be attributed to them sitting in second place on the ladder.

Fansided tip: Warriors by 8

SuperCoach notes: For those spending money elsewhere, Wayde Egan continues to offer value in the hooking position, averaging 81 and building owners close to $130K. Shaun Johnson has to be a smoky option at 7, averaging 76 and with a BE of -21. Greg Marzhew has only played 2 matches, but he's priced at $581K and will go up in price next week, averaging 112 and with a BE of -44. Just be cautious as Hymel Hunt is named on the extended bench and is more defensively sound than Marzhew.

Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels

Monday 10th April 4:00pm | Accor Stadium, Sydney

Why the Tigers will win: In front of over 28,300 fans this time last year, the high-flying Eels were upset by the Tigers 21-20, and the Tigers will use that as motivation, going into this Easter Monday affair. Coach Tim Sheens has gone back to the more experienced halves combination of Adam Doueihi and Luke Brooks, and the Tigers welcome back Brent Naden for some strike out wide. If any team knows how to shock the Eels, it's the Tigers. Sick and tired of being the NRL's punching bag, expect a massive effort from the Tigers this week.

Why the Eels will win: The Eels welcome back Shaun Lane and as a sign of how good their pack is traveling, boom-rookie J'maine Hopgood will now offer impact off the bench. Parramatta has the edge in the backs and in the spine, and in a match with expected high-scoring, this will see the Eels comfortably through to victory.

Fansided tip: Eels by 16

SuperCoach notes: J'maine Hopgood isn't a sell, despite being relegated to the bench. I anticipate he still gets at least 50 or 60 minutes, likely spelling Wiremu Greig who is only averaging 19 minutes of game time since Round One. Dylan Brown has been somewhat underwhelming, but this could be the game he scores 100+. Stefano Utoikamanu has been the Tigers' main NRLSC-relevant player, generating $105K and averaging 50. His BE is 47 this week though, so don't expect too many more price rises.

