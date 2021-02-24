NRL expansion hopefuls the Brisbane Jets have set their sights on Melbourne star duo Cameron Munster and Harry Grant ahead of their chase for the league’s 17th license.

The Brisbane Bombers and Ipswich (Western Corridor) joined forces earlier this month in a bid to edge out fellow expansion rivals Redcliffe Dolphins and Brisbane Firehawks.

The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.



You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!

Shareholder Nic Livermore said there was no candidate that could match the bid of the Jets following the merger.

“The Bombers and Ipswich are moving together as one and this is the perfect model for the NRL’s 17th team,” he told The Courier Mail.

The Brisbane Jets will be a force in the NRL expansion debate.#NRL Via @SEN_track pic.twitter.com/oboM1umfGb — 1170 SEN Sydney (@1170sen) February 4, 2021

“There’s been a lot to work through but we’ve found common ground and if the ARL Commission makes a call in June or July, we’re ready to go as Brisbane’s second team.

“If the ARL Commission looks at all the metrics around growth, participation, sustainability, financial security and creating a genuine derby with the Broncos without cannibalising the current NRL market, it will take a special bid to overtake this.

“There is no other bid that will compete with the Brisbane Jets.”

With a place in the NRL readily in Livermore’s mind, the Jets boss has already divulged two key names that would be the perfect signings to kick-start their inaugural campaign in the league.

“As a young guy when the Broncos came in there was Wally Lewis, Gene Miles and Allan Langer competing against the best guys from Sydney,” he told Fox Sports.

“I think we can emulate that with a Cameron Munster or Harry Grant. Ultimately more rugby league heroes in Brisbane will attract fans.

“That’s what the success of the Broncos has been built on with Lockyer, Renouf, Walters and Lazarus.

“People wanted to see icons play week in, week out and we want to do the same.”

Both Munster and Grant hail from Queensland, with the pair having vital roles in the Maroons’ historic Origin Series victory last year, with Munster taking out the Wally Lewis Medal.

Grant has returned to the Storm following a 12-month loan spell at Wests Tigers that saw him claim the Dally M Rookie of the Year Award for his efforts.

The 23-year-old is backed to be the successor to the departed Cameron Smith, with the 430-game great yet to confirm his future in the league.

Grant’s current contract with the Storm runs until the end of the 2022 season, which times perfectly with the Jets’ hopes for expansion as the NRL has flagged the league’s newest side will likely join the league in 2023.

NRL stars Kalyn Ponga, Clint Gutherson, AJ Brimson, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Viliame Kikau and Cody Walker join Grant in headlining a glamourous list of players off-contract for expansion clubs.

Munster remains contracted for 2023, with the Jets ideally looking to pry the Storm half on an early release.