The NRL have confirmed the All Stars concept will hit the road for 2023, heading to Rotorua in New Zealand.

A game that has now become part of the annual rugby league calendar - and one which is looked forward to with much excitement by fans and players - the 2023 version will be the first to be held outside of Australia.

The All Stars concept, which has originally featured an Indigenous All Stars against NRL All Stars, then moved to Indigenous against the World, before finally including the Maori team from 2019, has been played since 2010.

Previously held on the Gold Coast (five times), in Brisbane (two times), Newcastle, Melbourne, Townsville and Parramatta for the 2022 edition - the first time it has been played in Sydney - it will now break new ground as the Maori team get to play on home soil.

The NRL confirmed on Monday morning that the 2023 edition - both women's and men's matches - will be held at the Rotorua International Stadium in New Zealand.

Rotorua is located on New Zealand's north island, around three hours drive south of Auckland, where the New Zealand Warriors yesterday played their first home game back in the nation since prior to the onset of the coronavirus global pandemic.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys said playing the game in New Zealand will continue the growth of the concept.

“The All Stars game is incredibly special and important to us, and it’s only just we share it with our New Zealand friends,” V’landys said.

“The Māori All Stars versus Indigenous All Stars game has advanced so much since its inception in 2019 and playing in New Zealand will only continue this rapid growth.”

In the five matches played between the Indigenous and Maori teams, the ledger is currently led by the Maori side, who have won two out of four matches, with one draw and one win for the Indigenous team.