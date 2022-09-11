South Sydney's 30-14 victory over the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium has not only ended a cracking opening week of finals footy, but set up a tantalising set of semi-finals to come next weekend.

Penrith will advance to a preliminary final, leaving Parramatta to face the Canberra Raiders at Bankwest Stadium on Friday 7:50pm AEDT for the chance to face North Queensland in Townsville the following week.

Cronulla, who lost narrowly to the Cowboys at PointsBet Stadium, will now face South Sydney at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night 8:00pm AEDT.

There are concerns that the venue may be changed in the next 48 hours due too a scheduling clash with the Sydney Swans, who play their preliminary final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the same night.

The winner of that match-up will have the frightening task of facing Penrith in the preliminary final at Accor Stadium the following week, with the club only permitted to use BlueBet Stadium the opening week of the finals series.

Cronulla are in the same boat, banned from using their spiritual home at PointsBet Stadium due to a low capacity, especially when you have venues like CommBank, Accor and Allianz available.

The Eels have opened as favourites over Canberra despite potentially losing Mitchell Moses to concussion, while Cronulla and South Sydney sit level-pegging in the market as fans are split over which team will take on the Panthers the following week.

WEEK 2 NRL VENUES CONFIRMED

Semi-Final 1: Parramatta Eels vs. Canberra Raiders at CommBank Stadium, 7:50pm AEDT Friday September 16

Semi-Final 2: Cronulla Sharks vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs at Allianz Stadium, 8:00pm AEDT Saturday September 17