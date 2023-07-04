The NRL has confirmed that Ashley Klein will be given the week off leading into State of Origin Game 3, but standby official Adam Gee will be required to referee.

Klein was elected to referee his sixth straight State of Origin match earlier on Tuesday, and will be given the week off leading into the game.

Of the other officials involved in Origin 3, David Munro and Phil Henderson have also been given the weekend off, while bunker official Grant Atkins will serve in the bunker for the Tigers and Sharks, before being on-field in the final game of the weekend.

RELATED: Match officials for Origin 3

Standby referee Adam Gee finds himself on-field for the Eels and Warriors before backing up in the bunker on Sunday for the Titans and Dolphins, while Liam Kennedy, who is the standby touch judge, will be holding the whistle for the Rabbitohs and Bulldogs on Saturday evening.

Here are all the appointments for Round 19.

Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Darian Furner

Review official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Cameron Paddy

Review official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Kasey Badger

Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills

Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Review official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Touch judges: Jon Stone and Matt Noyen

Review official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Matt Noyen

Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherlands

Gold Coast Titans vs The Dolphins

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Wyatt Raymond

Review official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Nick Morel