The NRL has confirmed that Ashley Klein will be given the week off leading into State of Origin Game 3, but standby official Adam Gee will be required to referee.
Klein was elected to referee his sixth straight State of Origin match earlier on Tuesday, and will be given the week off leading into the game.
Of the other officials involved in Origin 3, David Munro and Phil Henderson have also been given the weekend off, while bunker official Grant Atkins will serve in the bunker for the Tigers and Sharks, before being on-field in the final game of the weekend.
RELATED: Match officials for Origin 3
Standby referee Adam Gee finds himself on-field for the Eels and Warriors before backing up in the bunker on Sunday for the Titans and Dolphins, while Liam Kennedy, who is the standby touch judge, will be holding the whistle for the Rabbitohs and Bulldogs on Saturday evening.
Here are all the appointments for Round 19.
Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Darian Furner
Review official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Cameron Paddy
Review official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Kasey Badger
Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills
Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Review official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Matt Noyen
Review official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherlands
Gold Coast Titans vs The Dolphins
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Wyatt Raymond
Review official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel