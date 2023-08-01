The NRL have confirmed its match officials for this weekend across Round 23 of the NRL competition, and Round 3 of the NRLW season.
Once again, a select number of officials will feature in both competitions, while the call has been made to retain Kasey Badger in the bunker for the men's competition after she was involved in the confusing no try against the St George Illawarra Dragons last weekend.
Here are all the officials for this weekend.
NRL Round 23
Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer
Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors
Referee: Ben Cummins
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Jarrod Cole
Standby touch judge: Dan Schwass
Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner
North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: David Munro and Nick Morel
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton
The Dolphins vs Newcastle Knights
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Cameron Paddy
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Phil Henderson
Standby touch judge: Liam Kennedy
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Phil Henderson
Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Darian Furner and Nick Beashel
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Darian Furner
Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan
Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills
NRLW Round 3
Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Clayton Wills and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Clayton Wills
Standby touch judge: Luke Saldern
North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos
Referee: Nick Pelgrave
Touch judges: Josh Eaton and Rochelle Tamarua
Bunker official: Belinda Sharpe
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Standby touch judge: Conor Wilson
Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Darian Furner
Touch judges: Tom Cambourn and Mitch Currie
Bunker official: Belinda Sharpe
Standby referee: Mitch Currie
Standby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch
Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Luke Saldern
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Luke Saldern
Standby touch judge: Ben Seppala
Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Damian Brady
Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Clayton Wills
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Daniel Luttringer
Standby touch judge: Martin Jones