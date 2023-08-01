SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 04: Referee Ashley Klein gives a penalty during the round 20 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Parramatta Eels at WIN Jubilee Stadium on August 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The NRL have confirmed its match officials for this weekend across Round 23 of the NRL competition, and Round 3 of the NRLW season.

Once again, a select number of officials will feature in both competitions, while the call has been made to retain Kasey Badger in the bunker for the men's competition after she was involved in the confusing no try against the St George Illawarra Dragons last weekend.

Here are all the officials for this weekend.

NRL Round 23

Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles

Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer

Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors

Referee: Ben Cummins
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Jarrod Cole
Standby touch judge: Dan Schwass

Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner

North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: David Munro and Nick Morel
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton

The Dolphins vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Cameron Paddy
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Phil Henderson
Standby touch judge: Liam Kennedy

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Phil Henderson

Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Darian Furner and Nick Beashel
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Darian Furner
Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan

Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills

NRLW Round 3

Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Clayton Wills and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Clayton Wills
Standby touch judge: Luke Saldern

North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Nick Pelgrave
Touch judges: Josh Eaton and Rochelle Tamarua
Bunker official: Belinda Sharpe
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Standby touch judge: Conor Wilson

Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Darian Furner
Touch judges: Tom Cambourn and Mitch Currie
Bunker official: Belinda Sharpe
Standby referee: Mitch Currie
Standby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch

Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Luke Saldern
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Luke Saldern
Standby touch judge: Ben Seppala

Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Damian Brady
Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Clayton Wills
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Daniel Luttringer
Standby touch judge: Martin Jones