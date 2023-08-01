The NRL have confirmed its match officials for this weekend across Round 23 of the NRL competition, and Round 3 of the NRLW season.

Once again, a select number of officials will feature in both competitions, while the call has been made to retain Kasey Badger in the bunker for the men's competition after she was involved in the confusing no try against the St George Illawarra Dragons last weekend.

Here are all the officials for this weekend.

» NRL Round 23 teams

» NRLW Round 3 teams

NRL Round 23

Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer

Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors

Referee: Ben Cummins

Touch judges: Michael Wise and Jarrod Cole

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Jarrod Cole

Standby touch judge: Dan Schwass

Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner

North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: David Munro and Nick Morel

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: David Munro

Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton

The Dolphins vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Cameron Paddy

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Phil Henderson

Standby touch judge: Liam Kennedy

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Wyatt Raymond

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Phil Henderson

Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Touch judges: Darian Furner and Nick Beashel

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Darian Furner

Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan

Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Jon Stone

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Drew Oultram

Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills

NRLW Round 3

Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Wyatt Raymond

Touch judges: Clayton Wills and Daniel Luttringer

Bunker official: David Munro

Standby referee: Clayton Wills

Standby touch judge: Luke Saldern

North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Nick Pelgrave

Touch judges: Josh Eaton and Rochelle Tamarua

Bunker official: Belinda Sharpe

Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua

Standby touch judge: Conor Wilson

Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Darian Furner

Touch judges: Tom Cambourn and Mitch Currie

Bunker official: Belinda Sharpe

Standby referee: Mitch Currie

Standby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch

Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Luke Saldern

Bunker official: Ben Cummins

Standby referee: Luke Saldern

Standby touch judge: Ben Seppala

Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Damian Brady

Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Clayton Wills

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Daniel Luttringer

Standby touch judge: Martin Jones