The NRL have confirmed their referee appointments for Round 2, with the same group of eight to take charge of the matches across the course of the weekend.
The huge Thursday night clash between the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs will be controlled by Grant Atkins, who also finds himself in the bunker for the Queensland derby between the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys.
Last year's grand final and Rugby League World Cup final referee Ashley Klein will take charge of the match between the Broncos and Cowboys, while the first game at Kayo Stadium for the Dolphins will be under the control of Todd Smith.
Gerard Sutton takes charge of the Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks clash.
Here are all the appointments for this weekend.
Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judges: Damian Brady
Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Kasey Badger
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judges: Daniel Luttringer
Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judges: Nick Morel
Sydney Roosters vs New Zealand Warriors
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and David Munro
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judges: Kieren Irons
The Dolphins vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judges: Michael Wise
Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Belindsa Sharpe
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judges: Damian Brady
Wests Tigers vs Newcastle Knights
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judges: Martin Jones
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Chris Sutton
Touch judges: Darian Furner and Nick Beashel
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Darian Furner
Standby touch judges: Cameron Paddy
