The NRL have confirmed their referee appointments for Round 2, with the same group of eight to take charge of the matches across the course of the weekend.

The huge Thursday night clash between the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs will be controlled by Grant Atkins, who also finds himself in the bunker for the Queensland derby between the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys.

Last year's grand final and Rugby League World Cup final referee Ashley Klein will take charge of the match between the Broncos and Cowboys, while the first game at Kayo Stadium for the Dolphins will be under the control of Todd Smith.

Gerard Sutton takes charge of the Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks clash.

RELATED: NRL team lists, Round 2

Here are all the appointments for this weekend.

Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judges: Damian Brady

Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Kasey Badger

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby touch judges: Daniel Luttringer

Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Michael Wise

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judges: Nick Morel

Sydney Roosters vs New Zealand Warriors

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Matt Noyen and David Munro

Bunker official: Ben Cummins

Standby referee: Matt Noyen

Standby touch judges: Kieren Irons

The Dolphins vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Nick Pelgrave

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Drew Oultram

Standby touch judges: Michael Wise

Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Belindsa Sharpe

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judges: Damian Brady

Wests Tigers vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Jon Stone

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judges: Martin Jones

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Chris Sutton

Touch judges: Darian Furner and Nick Beashel

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Darian Furner

Standby touch judges: Cameron Paddy