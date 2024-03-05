NRL Rd 10 - Warriors v Panthers
The NRL have confirmed the referee appointments for the second half of Round 1, with Adam Gee and Ashley Klein both backing up their efforts in Las Vegas with a spot in the bunker this weekend.

The other six referees to be used across the Australian leg of the opening round are all familiar faces to NRL audiences, with Gerard Sutton appointed to handle the crunch game between the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers.

Here are all the appointments for this weekend's games.

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Kasey Badger
Standby touch judge: Martin Jones

New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Pake Parkinson
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherland

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and David Munro
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Damian Brady and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons

Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Tyson Brough
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Jarrod Cole

The Dolphins vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Kasey Badge
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Nick Pelgrave