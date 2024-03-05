The NRL have confirmed the referee appointments for the second half of Round 1, with Adam Gee and Ashley Klein both backing up their efforts in Las Vegas with a spot in the bunker this weekend.
The other six referees to be used across the Australian leg of the opening round are all familiar faces to NRL audiences, with Gerard Sutton appointed to handle the crunch game between the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers.
Here are all the appointments for this weekend's games.
Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Kasey Badger
Standby touch judge: Martin Jones
New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Pake Parkinson
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherland
Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and David Munro
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills
Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Damian Brady and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons
Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Tyson Brough
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Jarrod Cole
The Dolphins vs North Queensland Cowboys
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Kasey Badge
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Nick Pelgrave