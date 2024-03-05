The NRL have confirmed the referee appointments for the second half of Round 1, with Adam Gee and Ashley Klein both backing up their efforts in Las Vegas with a spot in the bunker this weekend.

The other six referees to be used across the Australian leg of the opening round are all familiar faces to NRL audiences, with Gerard Sutton appointed to handle the crunch game between the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers.

Here are all the appointments for this weekend's games.

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Jon Stone

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Kasey Badger

Standby touch judge: Martin Jones

New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Pake Parkinson

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherland

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and David Munro

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: David Munro

Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Damian Brady and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Liam Kennedy

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons

Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Tyson Brough

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Matt Noyen

Standby touch judge: Jarrod Cole

The Dolphins vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Kasey Badge

Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby touch judge: Nick Pelgrave