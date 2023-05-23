Adam Gee has been appointed to referee Game 1 of the women's State of Origin series next Thursday evening.

In what is the first time the women's series will be held with more than a single match, the opening game will be played the night after the first game of the men's series in a standalone primetime slot at CommBank Stadium.

Gee, who is regarded as one of the best referees in the NRL, will control the game with assistance from Kasey Badger in the bunker, while Belinda Sharpe and David Munro will run the touch lines.

Regular NRL touch judge Wyatt Raymond will serve as the standby official should there be any injuries throughout the course of the game.

Gee was involved in the NRL finals series last year, although ultimately missed out on an appointment to the premiership decider.

“Adam has been very consistent this year and it will be good to see him officiate in an elite representative environment,” NRL General Manager – Elite Officiating Jared Maxwell said in an NRL statement.

“Through consistent performances and hard work, he has become a one of our best referees and deserves to officiate on this stage.

“In an important year for the progression of women's State of Origin, all of the officials chosen should be very proud to officiate at this elite level.”

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch Judges: David Munro and Belinda Sharpe

Review Official: Kasey Badger

Standby Referee: Wyatt Raymond