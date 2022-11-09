Rugby league fans won't have to wait much longer for the full list of fixtures for the 2023 NRL season, with the league set to unveil the complete draw on Thursday, November 10 at 11am.

Naturally, some leaks have already been forthcoming, with the full first round of fixtures being confirmed as well as State of Origin and Magic Round, which will be played on the weekend of May 5-7.

Meanwhile, the first grand final rematch between western Sydney rivals Penrith and Parramatta has been earmarked for Round 4.

The NRL have also confirmed that all pre-season fixtures will be confirmed at the release, meaning we'll have a clearer picture around the World Club Challenge, Charity Shield and a number of other games.

Most exciting is the arrival of the NRL's 17th team, the Dolphins, and just how their introduction will affect the pre-existing power structures in the game as well as the return of the bye.

Traditional Anzac Day fixtures are also confirmed.

Full list of leaked fixtures

Pre-season

Saturday, February 11

St George Illawarra Dragons v St Helens

Saturday, February 18

Penrith Panthers v St Helens (World Club Challenge)

Round 1

Thursday March 2

Parramatta Eels v Melbourne Storm at Commbank Stadium, 8pm

Friday March 3

New Zealand Warriors v Newcastle Knights at Mt Smart Stadium, 6pm (AEDT)

Penrith Panthers v Brisbane Broncos at Bluebet Stadium, 8pm

Saturday March 4

Manly Sea Eagles v Canterbury Bulldogs at 4 Pines Park, 3pm

v Canberra Raiders at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5.30pm

Cronulla Sharks v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Points Bet Stadium, 7.30pm

Sunday March 5

The Dolphins v Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium, 4pm

Wests Tigers v Gold Coast Titans at Leichhardt Oval, 6pm

Bye: St George Illawarra Dragons

Round 2*

St George Illawarra Dragons v Gold Coast Titans

Parramatta Eels v Cronulla Sharks

Canterbury Bulldogs v Melbourne Storm

Penrith Panthers v South Sydney Rabbitohs

Canberra Raiders v The Dolphins

Round 3*

St George Illawarra Dragons v Brisbane Broncos

Parramatta Eels v Manly Sea Eagles

Canterbury Bulldogs v Wests Tigers

The Dolphins v Newcastle Knights

Bye: Penrith Panthers

Ronud 4*

St George Illawarra Dragons v Cronulla Sharks

Parramatta Eels v Penrith Panthers - Grand Final rematch.

Canterbury Bulldogs v New Zealand Warriors

Brisbane Broncos v The Dolphins

Round 5*

St George Illawarra Dragons v The Dolphins

Penrith Panthers v Canberra Raiders

Round 8

Tuesday, April 25

Sydney Roosters v St George Illawarra Dragons at Allianz Stadium, 4pm

Melbourne Storm v New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park, 7pm

Magic round

While fixtures are yet to be revealed, it has already been confirmed that the Newcastle Knights will receive the bye during that weekend.

*Home teams and venues for all games other than Round 1 TBC.

STATE OF ORIGIN

State of Origin fixtures were confirmed towards the end of October and are as follows:

Game 1: Adelaide Oval, May 31st

Game 2: Suncorp Stadium, June 21

Game 3: Accor Stadium, July 12

Stay tuned to Zero Tackle tomorrow morning as we'll bring you all the big name match-ups for every club, who has the most difficult draw, the derby dates you need to bookmark and plenty of other content.

Bring on 2023!