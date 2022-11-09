Rugby league fans won't have to wait much longer for the full list of fixtures for the 2023 NRL season, with the league set to unveil the complete draw on Thursday, November 10 at 11am.
Naturally, some leaks have already been forthcoming, with the full first round of fixtures being confirmed as well as State of Origin and Magic Round, which will be played on the weekend of May 5-7.
Meanwhile, the first grand final rematch between western Sydney rivals Penrith and Parramatta has been earmarked for Round 4.
Tomorrow... ⏳#NRL pic.twitter.com/mkInemU8Zv
— NRL (@NRL) November 9, 2022
The NRL have also confirmed that all pre-season fixtures will be confirmed at the release, meaning we'll have a clearer picture around the World Club Challenge, Charity Shield and a number of other games.
Most exciting is the arrival of the NRL's 17th team, the Dolphins, and just how their introduction will affect the pre-existing power structures in the game as well as the return of the bye.
Traditional Anzac Day fixtures are also confirmed.
Full list of leaked fixtures
Pre-season
Saturday, February 11
St George Illawarra Dragons v St Helens
Saturday, February 18
Penrith Panthers v St Helens (World Club Challenge)
Round 1
Thursday March 2
Parramatta Eels v Melbourne Storm at Commbank Stadium, 8pm
Friday March 3
New Zealand Warriors v Newcastle Knights at Mt Smart Stadium, 6pm (AEDT)
Penrith Panthers v Brisbane Broncos at Bluebet Stadium, 8pm
Saturday March 4
Manly Sea Eagles v Canterbury Bulldogs at 4 Pines Park, 3pm
v Canberra Raiders at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5.30pm
Cronulla Sharks v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Points Bet Stadium, 7.30pm
Sunday March 5
The Dolphins v Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium, 4pm
Wests Tigers v Gold Coast Titans at Leichhardt Oval, 6pm
Bye: St George Illawarra Dragons
Round 2*
St George Illawarra Dragons v Gold Coast Titans
Parramatta Eels v Cronulla Sharks
Canterbury Bulldogs v Melbourne Storm
Penrith Panthers v South Sydney Rabbitohs
Canberra Raiders v The Dolphins
Round 3*
St George Illawarra Dragons v Brisbane Broncos
Parramatta Eels v Manly Sea Eagles
Canterbury Bulldogs v Wests Tigers
The Dolphins v Newcastle Knights
Bye: Penrith Panthers
Ronud 4*
St George Illawarra Dragons v Cronulla Sharks
Parramatta Eels v Penrith Panthers - Grand Final rematch.
Canterbury Bulldogs v New Zealand Warriors
Brisbane Broncos v The Dolphins
Round 5*
St George Illawarra Dragons v The Dolphins
Penrith Panthers v Canberra Raiders
Round 8
Tuesday, April 25
Sydney Roosters v St George Illawarra Dragons at Allianz Stadium, 4pm
Melbourne Storm v New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park, 7pm
Magic round
While fixtures are yet to be revealed, it has already been confirmed that the Newcastle Knights will receive the bye during that weekend.
*Home teams and venues for all games other than Round 1 TBC.
STATE OF ORIGIN
State of Origin fixtures were confirmed towards the end of October and are as follows:
Game 1: Adelaide Oval, May 31st
Game 2: Suncorp Stadium, June 21
Game 3: Accor Stadium, July 12
Stay tuned to Zero Tackle tomorrow morning as we'll bring you all the big name match-ups for every club, who has the most difficult draw, the derby dates you need to bookmark and plenty of other content.
Bring on 2023!